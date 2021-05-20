



Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not deny that negative content such as hate speech against radicalism is increasingly spreading on social media. He also called on all parties to fight digital radicalism by disseminating positive content. “Hoaxes, online fraud, gambling, sexual exploitation of children, cyberbullying, hate speech, digital radicalism must be watched as they threaten the unity and integrity of the nation” Jokowi said in remarks on the launch of the National Digital Literacy Program on Thursday (5/20/2021). So says Jokowi, it is a collective obligation to continue to minimize negative content. Therefore, Jokowi called on the audience to flood the digital space with positive content. “It keeps flooding, keeps filling it with positive content. We need to improve the digital skills of the community so that they are able to create more creative, educational and calming content that calls for peace,” a- he declared. Read also:

Tomorrow, Kominfo will launch the 2021 Digital Competence Indonesia program Jokowi pointed out that the internet must be able to increase people’s productivity, make UMKM graduate and increase UMKM on boarding ke e-commerce platform. So, Jokowi said, the Internet can bring added economic value to all levels of society. Not only that, the former governor of DKI Jakarta said digital literacy is a big job. It therefore needs the support of all parts of the nation for society to become more digitally literate. This is why the Head of State thanked 110 institutions and various communities involved in the national digital literacy program. “I hope that this movement will unfold and continue to grow and can encourage various initiatives in other places to do concrete work in the midst of society to be more proficient in using the Internet for educational and productive activities. “, did he declare. Read also:

