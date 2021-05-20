Politics
Putin and Xi Jinping launch four nuclear reactors
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, encouraging their countries’ cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, today inaugurated the construction of facilities for four nuclear reactors in two nuclear power plants. Russia-China cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is a strategic priority.
“Siundapu Nuclear Power Plant” in China.
The agreement for the construction of these projects was reached during the talks the two leaders had in Beijing in June 2018.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed during the inauguration ceremony that cooperation with China in the field of nuclear energy is a strategic priority for the Russian energy sector.
The head of Russian state-owned Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, who attended the ceremony at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk, where nuclear reactors for China are produced, said the plant was throughout its history.
“Six reactor bodies with the interior of the reactor and 24 steam generators are being built here at the same time. This equipment is intended for six nuclear reactor installations.” In total, we are building 27 reactors for nuclear power plants in Russia and nine abroad. countries, “Likhachev said, noting that equipment for China’s nuclear power plants is being built faster than expected under contracts, despite restrictions imposed due to the pandemic and the load on the Atommmash plant.
According to announcements from the Kremlin, the construction of the new nuclear reactors is being carried out by the Chinese China National Nuclear Corporation, the CNNC and the Russian Rosatom.
The commissioning of reactor n ° 7 at the Tanwan station is scheduled for 2026 and that of reactor n ° 8 in 2027. At the Siudapu station, the commissioning of two reactors n ° 3 and n ° 4 is planned. in 2027 and 2028 respectively.
The Tanwan nuclear power plant (in Jiangsu province, east China) is the largest economic cooperation unit between China and Russia. The first and second nuclear reactors were commissioned in 2007, the third and fourth in 2018. Three years ago, Rosatom signed a framework agreement with the Chinese side for the construction of nuclear reactors at the Siupadu plant. in Liaoning Province, northeast China.
Source: RES-EAP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]