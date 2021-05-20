Putin and Xi Jinping launch four nuclear reactors

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, encouraging their countries’ cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, today inaugurated the construction of facilities for four nuclear reactors in two nuclear power plants. Russia-China cooperation in the field of nuclear energy is a strategic priority.

“Siundapu Nuclear Power Plant” in China.

The agreement for the construction of these projects was reached during the talks the two leaders had in Beijing in June 2018.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed during the inauguration ceremony that cooperation with China in the field of nuclear energy is a strategic priority for the Russian energy sector.

The head of Russian state-owned Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, who attended the ceremony at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk, where nuclear reactors for China are produced, said the plant was throughout its history.

“Six reactor bodies with the interior of the reactor and 24 steam generators are being built here at the same time. This equipment is intended for six nuclear reactor installations.” In total, we are building 27 reactors for nuclear power plants in Russia and nine abroad. countries, “Likhachev said, noting that equipment for China’s nuclear power plants is being built faster than expected under contracts, despite restrictions imposed due to the pandemic and the load on the Atommmash plant.

According to announcements from the Kremlin, the construction of the new nuclear reactors is being carried out by the Chinese China National Nuclear Corporation, the CNNC and the Russian Rosatom.

The commissioning of reactor n ° 7 at the Tanwan station is scheduled for 2026 and that of reactor n ° 8 in 2027. At the Siudapu station, the commissioning of two reactors n ° 3 and n ° 4 is planned. in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

The Tanwan nuclear power plant (in Jiangsu province, east China) is the largest economic cooperation unit between China and Russia. The first and second nuclear reactors were commissioned in 2007, the third and fourth in 2018. Three years ago, Rosatom signed a framework agreement with the Chinese side for the construction of nuclear reactors at the Siupadu plant. in Liaoning Province, northeast China.

