Boris Johnsons response to Covid crisis has been Churchillian, senior minister says

At the Lord Mayors’ Luncheon at Mansion House in 1942, Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave a speech that could have been written for now. At this time of the war, D-Day was still far away and Victory Day even further on the horizon.

There were still problems and anxieties. Much remained to be done. But Churchill had just received a telegram from the C-in-C Middle East, General Ulsterman Harold Alexander, recounting a battle at an obscure railroad junction in the Western Desert at El Alamein.

It was Churchill’s first victory in his first two terrible years in power. He realized that the war had turned a corner. He knew the outcome was clear. He said: This is not the end. It’s not even the beginning of the end. But it may be the end of the beginning.

It was the first and the last victory in the war which was fought mainly with the British leadership, and yet it demonstrated many qualities such as readiness, innovation and determination.

Now is not the time to ring the bells as Alexander said, but as we come out of Covid-19 there is already a lot to be proud of. These qualities echo those of the past. These are different times, and we are a different nation, but the qualities are no less apparent.

There are those who will be happy to tell you how bad Britain is. They will tell you that there is a big debate about whether we should be proud or not. They are missing the point. The division itself should be the source of pride. Perhaps this is due to their lack of experience in the world.

There are countries in the world that have only universal consensus. It is no more proof of strength than division is of weakness. The reason we did so well is because of our diversity of opinions, not in spite of it.

The past eighteen months have reminded us of some lingering truths about what it means to be British. We are not taking the easy route. It is not easy to be alone. It’s not easy to let go of your past. You don’t do it because you are right. You are doing it because it is the right thing to do.

Before the pandemic, when I was away from office, my co-author and I spent time discussing with experts from many different fields from around the world the enduring characteristics of the British, the result is our book Greater: Britain after the Storm publishes today.

It is a love letter to the British people. I felt this before the pandemic. Even more after.

It is rare to have the chance to see your country in a time of great change. I have had the privilege of seeing some of the biggest challenges with my own eyes. Just seeing how we fared was inspiring. There is no such thing as an external threat to unify people in a common cause. I will remember it for as long as I live.

When governments listen to their people and do what is asked of them, it is not only the political parties that are rewarded, it is the democratic system itself.

This year, as we carefully scan the world at the start of a decade, there are many new things. We have new ways of living and working. Many of these trends were already present, but the urgency accelerated them. We were already shopping online. We were already doing volunteer work. We were using more remote working technologies.

Now we can add to that a new political consensus which has resulted in a new majority and new priorities. We have major new opportunities on the world stage that are opening up through our commitment to forging our own future.

Despite all this novelty, there is much in the country that is of sustainable quality. Our determination to get things done no matter what. Our sense of pragmatism. Our ability to improvise. As we begin to look back, we need to think about these great qualities. Far from being an inward-looking country, our history has always been synonymous with connection and communication.

How will this period be judged over the long term?

There are people who want to tell the story before it’s over. If you had measured Britain after the first two years of the war, you would have concluded that we were doomed. Likewise, the outcome of Brexit and Covid-19 can only be judged after a certain period of time.

We have fought the pandemic with central planning as well as individual initiative. It is a battle we are winning because of our diversity – a British quality which is the hallmark of our strength and this government. I am proud to be a part of this government and to serve under the leadership of such a determined, resilient and popular leader.

We are determined Democrats. We are carrying out the will of the people. When people told us to take control, we did it, just in time. There are many times in Britain’s long history when people in tune with government and vice versa have decided to fight.

This is why they have rewarded the government with the largest majority for thirty years and unprecedented electoral popularity for two decades.

Now, as then, we have mobilized. We went to work. We used the flexibility and freedom we had to create the immunization program that is at the heart of our strategy today. We gave our scientists the support, the freedom and the resources they needed.

We put our scientists to work and we gave them commitments. They generously rewarded us. We have used our new freedoms in a smart and practical way. We were inventive. We have done things in a new way, faster than before. We have faced shortages of vital equipment. We have built new pop-up hospitals in record time.

As in the past, we have mobilized our economic resources in a manner unprecedented in human memory. The government was not motivated by dogma, but by the pursuit of practicality.

Over the past eighteen months, it has done more than any government to protect individuals and communities. He didn’t hesitate. The spending was unprecedented, imaginative and swift. It saved businesses. It saved communities. It saved lives.

We have also prioritized the goods of the community over individual freedoms. The government’s decision to protect the NHS and save lives was reminiscent of Churchills’ response to the U-boat threat. He instinctively recognized that it was the only thing that could really hurt us.

This is where the Prime Minister deserves personal praise. As an instinctive libertarian, he made the most difficult decision of his career.

No one wanted to lock people up. To deprive people of their liberty goes against the instincts of any right-thinking Democrat, especially one who had been the mayor of the freest thinking city in the world.

As in the past, the country felt a sense of shared national mission and activated local communities like never before. We have seen the true British character reflected in a British government and we had not seen anything like it since the Falklands crisis.

We have done more with less. We’ve done more DIY than ever. We educated our children at home. We got to know our neighbors. We celebrated the NHS. We made more cakes. We’ve found new ways to stay in touch. The community has reinvented itself in many new ways.

While Britain has shown how industrious it is, it has remained generous. More of us than ever have volunteered during this time. Despite our own problems, Britain is among the ten most charitable countries. This is nothing new. Great Britain is the nation of Wilberforce, Leonard Cheshire, Live Aid, Comic Relief and the Paralympics.

Sixty-four percent of Britons volunteer for a charity.

The majority of those who worked in the vaccination centers were volunteers. We help each other. In our charitable sector, many of these organizations do not receive any government funding. Blind Veterans UK, for example, provides exceptional support without any public funding.

The British people have an innate fairness. This is why they are so attached to the NHS, the very soul of the community. We were born there, were treated there, and most of us will die there. That said, no matter who you are, you are all equal before an accident or illness.

It is the same principle in the justice system. Were all equal before the law. The British may be the harshest critics, but they are also fair. The NHS has its fair share of criticism, but the British people have recognized and celebrated the extraordinary efforts they have made in their most difficult times.

We must remember that Heraclitus said that character is fate. This has never been truer than in the way the country has responded to this time of great challenges.

Of course, Britain has less attractive qualities; and I would say that one of those is mostly about dwelling on it instead of looking at what’s inherently good about our nation and how we do things.

The way we come out of this period leaves us with another conclusion: we have many reasons to be optimistic. If history teaches us anything, it’s to trust people.

They know better than all of us.

The Right Honorable Penny Mordaunt