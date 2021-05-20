LCCI presents resolution against genocide in Palestine





LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday presented a resolution to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar calling for an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians by Israel.

The resolution was signed by LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, members of the executive committee and other heads of traders. LCCI also organized an LCCI procession to Governors House.

The LCCI President, other board members, members and people from different walks of life attended the LCCI rally organized to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Participants in the LCCI rally chanted slogans against Israeli aggression. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah along with Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry presented the resolution to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar who condemned the Israeli aggression. The governor of Punjab condemned Israeli terrorism against innocent Palestinians and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stands by Palestine and will continue to raise its issue in every forum. He said that all the Muslim countries of the world will have to unite for the cause of the freedom of Palestine. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had had a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister and would raise a common voice against Israeli aggression at the United Nations. The president of the LCCI said that Israel’s illegal policies and practices and expansionist plans in the occupied State of Palestine had endangered international peace and security and threatened the prospects of achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict.

LCCI condemns the continued Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip, which results in casualties among Palestinian civilians, including children and women, and the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure. LCCI calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes committed during its aggression in May 2021 and before, he added. Mian Tariq Misbah said the LCCI also condemned Israel’s ongoing and intensifying settlement activity in all protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which constituted serious violations of international humanitarian law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos