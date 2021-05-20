China’s landing on Mars hailed | Phnom Penh Post

Premier Hun Sen wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the successful landing of the Chinese Zhurong spacecraft on Mars.
In his letter dated May 18, Hun Sen said: On behalf of the Royal Government and the Cambodian people, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency, the Chinese government and the Chinese people on the successful landing of the Zhurong spacecraft. to Mars as part of the Tianwen-1 mission.
On May 15, the Chinese spacecraft Zhurong successfully landed on the Red Planet. It left Earth from the Wenchang launch site in China’s Hainan Province on July 23 last year.
Hun Sen said it was a milestone achievement highlighting China’s continued progress in its space program and interplanetary exploration.
He said he firmly believes that this great achievement will contribute significantly to China’s space research mission, which in turn will benefit the scientific development of mankind.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest regards to you and best wishes for your good health, happiness and continued success in leading China to a better future, Hun Sen wrote.
Government spokesman Phay Siphan told the Post on May 19 that Hun Sens’s congratulatory letter not only showed close relations between the two countries, but also highlighted an achievement in the space research mission of a Asian country.
This is the first successful attempt for the [East Asian] people, who now have the ability to land on the Moon and Mars.
China is a close friend of Cambodia. In this sense, we can exchange experiences between China and Cambodia in digital [Industry] 4.0 era, he said.
On May 19, the president of the Cambodian Institute for Democracy, Pa Chanroeun, told the Post that Hun Sens’s letter was a diplomatic gesture acknowledging China’s success in landing a spacecraft on Mars.
China’s success here is also flexing their muscles which shows their technological progress as one of the most powerful countries in the world, Chanroeun said.
Political and trade relations with China have flourished in recent years, with more investment from China in Cambodia than from any other country in the world, he said.
But one thing Cambodia has yet to get from China is transfer of technical knowledge and skills and access to technology from China, he noted.
Even technological investments such as broadband internet do not yet exist. As a Cambodian citizen working on social development, I want to see the transfer of knowledge, skills and training related to what China can do for Cambodians.
I want to see this in order to lay the foundation for our people in the fields of education and training, so that our people and especially our young people, who constitute the majority of people in our society, have sufficient skills to develop our national society in all. areas, rather than sending our unskilled workers to work in other countries, like Thailand or South Korea, he said.