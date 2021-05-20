COVID-19 Wave 2: What Are Narendra Modis’ Actual Ratings?



India is in mourning. He is facing an existential crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the second wave is a once-in-a-century crisis.

As of May 18, 25 million Indians have been infected with COVID-19 while more than 279,000 Indians have officially died from the pandemic. Thousands of people may have died, but these deaths go unreported as lawlessness prevails at all levels.

A few years ago, Jairam Ramesh, Congress Leader in the Upper House of Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha told me that whenever Narendra Modis’s downfall comes, it will be sudden and abrupt.

Can this unimaginable and unprecedented disaster caused by the coronavirus impact Modi in a way Jairam Ramesh suggested? The answer will only come in the 2024 general election, but in the meantime here is an attempt to analyze where Prime Minister Modi stands amid India’s national crisis.

Strength

From today, Modis’ forces are diminished. How can the leader of the country stay strong as millions of Indian families mourn? However, in the darkest of times, his hardworking career has one small window: Indian democracy.

Modi is stable in his seat of power because he is a democratically elected prime minister. He has 35 months to lead a broken nation. All Indians know the extent of the tragedy, the intensity of the grief and trauma. People are visibly angry.

But in India time has been a great healer. During the emergency, Indira Gandhi tried to strangle democracy. She lost the elections in March 1977, but within 33 months the Indian people returned her to power.

India’s deep-rooted democracy will give Modi a chance of a lifetime to hold onto power and put it to good use over the next three years. The rage within his political opposition is not enough to make his mandate politically unstable immediately.

Second, what Modi has in abundance is his determination and willingness to win back the shattered trust of his supporters. Time and time again he has shown a trait of compromise and the flexibility to opt for a course correction. Fixing the economy will be his biggest challenge than coming out of the COVID crisis.

Weakness

Whatever attempts Modi, his party and ministers make to pass the buck to the states for failing to deal with the healthcare crisis is unlikely to pass, as Modi has strongly advocated twin engine ki Sarkar.

In this terrible crisis, if the BJP-led states, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, had shown exemplary models of disaster management, it would have made a huge difference in Modis’ position in crisis.

As one COVID patient put it, System does not dum tod diya hai. (The system collapsed). It is also true that non-BJP-led states like Maharashtra and New Delhi have not been exceptional in dealing with COVID, as the cases and death figures show.

BJP was unable to set up a cremation worthy of a month. The party cannot easily escape its share of the blame. In this unfolding humanitarian crisis, the deprivation of the dignity of the dead has created deeper distress than anything else.

What kind of governance is this where thousands of villagers bury corpses on the banks of the Ganges for weeks and neither Lucknow nor New Delhi know about it? No authority stopped them.

Even the national media were not informed of the burial of corpses for several weeks and that speaks volumes about the divide between rural and urban India.

The nature of the crisis is such that it will leave deep scars, lead to new social behaviors and leave many families poor with high medical bills. BJP will face these issues and questions over and over again.

Modi and his government are held to account for acts of omissions and commissions like allowing Kumbh Mela, participating in election campaigns, not spending a lot of money to buy sufficient stock of vaccines for his people.

Opportunity

Modi also has an opportunity in a century. It is very difficult but the opportunity exists. He is likely to be successful and can turn it into an advantage.

For Modis ‘opponents, it is astonishing that, on the whole, Modis’ main supporters are counting on him to bounce back. Kya Modi laya virus? this is a response often heard when asked if the PM will lose its popular base.

The Modis advertising machinery is also back after the initial shock. Its greatest opportunity comes from the fact that Indian society is very divided. COVID has harmed Modi but increasingly two separate Indies have consolidated their respective views on the crisis and its handling.

In today’s India, critics and supporters of Modis live in their respective silos. They are actually comfortable in their own eco-rooms and only talk inside.

A group of people see Modi and Amit Shah as a threat to Indian democracy. Another group of people aren’t even interested in what all of the Modis reviews are about. Both sides have fallen victim to COVID-19, but India will soon see how their response differs widely on both the pandemic and Modi.

The political image of the Prime Minister could have been seriously affected if these two silos had had a meaningful, civilized and frequent engagement. These exclusive thought-zone duels play to the advantage of Modis.

Threat

There is a real danger that the COVID-19 health crisis will end in large-scale health infrastructure for the poor if politics ends up overwhelming the rhetoric.

It is not good for India and not good for Modi if a heated debate over nationalism and community issues overshadows the urgency of building a modern health infrastructure in the country.