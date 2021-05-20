THIS IS President Joko Widodo’s message to residents of Anambas during their visit to the Riau Islands





ANAMBAS, TRIBUNBATAM.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Joko Widodo, who paid a working visit to take stock of the implementation of mass vaccination in the Riau Islands province, sent a message to the inhabitants of Anambas. Residents of Anambas have been urged to increase the use of masks when they go out. Joko Widodo’s speech was delivered in almost 7 districts of the Riau Islands listening to reports from each district regarding the implementation of vaccination. During her delivery, Joko Widodo appreciated the vaccination program in the regency of the Anambas Islands which was implemented with a total of about 15,500 people. “We hope that as soon as possible the province of Riau Islands will increase the percentage of vaccines, so it is hoped that the immune immunity can be obtained quickly and that we can all return to normal conditions,” said President Joko Widodo. Deputy Regent of the Anambas Islands, Wan Zuhendra, who at the time reported to President Joko Widodo, said the vaccine target count was 32,415 people out of 48,293 Anambas residents. Currently, the vaccinations carried out concern 1,500 people spread over 7 sites. , namely 7 Puskesmas and 1 Tarempa hospital. “Previously, the implementation of the vaccination was also carried out by 2800 people, we hope that the implementation of the supplementary vaccination can go smoothly and as planned,” said Deputy Regent of Anambas Islands Wan Zuhendra. . Also read: WEATHER FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS AT Tanjungpinang and Bintan, always coloring with light rain during the day Wan Zuhendra also stated that recently there had indeed been an increase in the spread of covid -19 in the Anambas Islands regency, therefore the Anambas Islands regency government will continue to strive to prevent and suppress the spread of covid -19. In addition, he also hopes to secure the necessary health facilities and infrastructure assistance through the state budget, considering that Anambas is a border area and directly borders the state. Responding to the report’s submission, Joko Widodo insisted and insisted that the regency of the Anambas Islands make its inhabitants wear masks. “Because there is an increase in Anambas, insist to the public about the use of masks, the wearing of masks, it will protect about 95%, if you go anywhere and you wear masks,” he said. said Joko Widodo. (TRIBUNBATAM.id/Rahma Tika) Also read other Batam Tribun news on Google News on the Riau Islands







