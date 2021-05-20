ANP seeks fair investigation into Pindi road scam – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: The Awami National Opposition Party has demanded the formation of an impartial commission to investigate the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam to take action against the culprits.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, PNA Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti claimed Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insafs was the most corrupt government in the country’s history over corruption scandals. have multiplied since its formation about three years ago. .

He said those named in the scams got rid of the scotch and the portfolios of the ministers involved were altered to distract people.

The ANP chief said the accountability committee was only abolished for the protection of corrupt cabinet members.

He said the ruling PTI had many groups and would find it difficult to maintain its vote bank during the elections.

The ANP leader said efforts were underway to clear those accused of corruption in the BRT and Malam Jabba land projects.

In a separate statement, provincial ANP spokesman Samar Haroon Bilour said the PTI had ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for about eight years but had not launched any public welfare plan and instead ministers had inaugurated the projects initiated by the ANP government and its allies.

She said the residential apartments inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for industrial workers in the Regi Lalma area were built during his party government in the province.

Meanwhile, ANP Provincial Secretary General Sardar Hussain Babak expressed concern over the destruction of standing crops and orchards in Buner district by the recent hailstorm and called on the provincial government to ” compensate producers.

In a statement, he said, on the one hand, the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected lives and made salaried workers unemployed and, on the other hand, a hailstorm had hit farmers hard. , leaving them with nothing to meet their expenses.

Mr. Babak urged the government to declare these disaster areas and announce compensation for residents.

Posted in Dawn on May 20, 2021

