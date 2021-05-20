When will neglected wheelchair users in China have a safe path?

Cars, scooters and bikes wait impatiently at the traffic lights, ready to cross one of Shanghai’s main roads. In the middle of them is an old man in an electric wheelchair.

Nearby, another wheelchair user is pushed onto the street as traffic passes a few inches away.

Busy, Narrow, or Obstructed Sidewalks Random rows of rental bikes are one of the main offenders that sometimes force people in wheelchairs to brave the busy roads of downtown China’s largest city.

Overpasses apparently built with little regard for disabled people, uneven sidewalks, poorly made ramps and irregular access to public transport can also make life difficult for “riders”.

They say the situation is even worse outside China’s first-tier cities, but is generally improving from just a few years ago.

Zhao Hongcheng is a video blogger who highlights the challenges she faces in Shanghai and other cities.

Now 31, she contracted polio as a baby and has been in a wheelchair since the age of 11.

Wheelchair users on the roads or cycle paths are an odd sight, but the few people with disabilities in public are also noticeable.

“You rarely see them because, first of all, barrier-free travel is not perfect, so it is difficult for people (in wheelchairs) to travel more than two kilometers,” said Zhao, whose videos may attract. nearly 500,000 views.

“Second, wheelchair users still have difficulty accessing education and employment,” added Zhao, who recently quit her job for a food delivery platform for reasons unrelated to her job. state.

Information on the number of wheelchair users among China’s 1.4 billion people is elusive.

But state media claim that there are 85 million people with disabilities, and President Xi Jinping has called them “a group with special difficulties that require extra care and attention.”

In 2019, Xi said “no person with a disability should be left behind.”

Despite China’s rapid and recent modernization, attitudes towards people with disabilities and facilities for them have lagged behind.

Huang Yan, who is also in a wheelchair, says things are gradually changing.

“Ten years ago, many people viewed wheelchair users as extraterrestrial objects,” said the 39-year-old, who works in e-commerce.

After a day with other wheelchair users in a Shanghai park where cherry blossoms were in bloom, she shared the tragic story of her friend Wen Jun.

He made headlines in 2019 when he dived to his death in an underground parking lot while assessing wheelchair access in the southwestern town of Dali.

With a wheelchair ramp blocked by vehicles, Wen made a detour and couldn’t see the drop.

“He advocated barrier-free travel and was probably the first person to lead us with disabilities out of the home and into society,” Huang said.

“He didn’t want us to be invisible anymore.”

Huang and Zhao, the video blogger, are not afraid to tell the authorities when they encounter a problem.

Sometimes issues such as blocked wheelchair exits or inaccessible public toilets are resolved. Sometimes not. More often than not, they simply overcome the obstacle with their own determination.

They say that while some elderly people often use the busy roads of Shanghai in wheelchairs, it is usually not necessary and certainly not safe.

Zhao knows it firsthand: a car hit her from behind while she was in her wheelchair on a road in nearby Hangzhou city. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

Old attitudes have sometimes proved difficult to change.

Zhao receives online messages from other wheelchair users telling him about their problems, including universities that revoke their admission after realizing they have a disability.

“I think it’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

Zhao, who has resisted the trend with a master’s degree, also says that too often she faces the humiliation of being asked by strangers why she is in a wheelchair.

“A lot of people think that the disabled live on an island and are completely disconnected from the masses,” she said.

“In fact, we are integrated into society and it is very likely that you will see us.

“If we really get to know each other, you will find that we have a lot in common.”