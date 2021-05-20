35 Republicans topple Trump, look back at Jan 6 riot on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and ignoring leaders of the GOP who condemned the proposal as being unfairly partisan and unnecessary.

The Republican Mavericks were led on Wednesday by New York Representative John Katko, who drafted the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, the main Republican on this panel, was battling two tides that have swamped Congress in recent years: the almost overwhelming power Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged partisanship that often confuses even mundane legislation.

I encourage all members of Parliament, Republicans and Democrats, to lay down their swords for once, just for once, and to support this bill, ”Katko said before the House approved the measure.

The 35 defectors represented a relatively small but significant slice of House Republicans, including 175 opposed to the legislation. Their contempt underscored the party divide as some lawmakers backed an investigation into the shocking and violent attack on Capitol Hill, while leaders tried to avoid angering the former president, whom they believe will need support to gain control of the House in the 2022 election.

The 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm Capitol Hill backed the commission. Most of the 35 Republicans supporting the commission were moderates.

The 10 who supported impeachment included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., The GOP’s most prominent critic in Trump’s House. She did not speak in Wednesday’s debate, but after the vote she tweeted a message urging the Senate to endorse the committee, saying: Some things have to be above politics. The vote came a week after her colleagues dismissed her from a Republican leadership post for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election due to ‘widespread electoral fraud.

Opposing the commission was Representative Greg Pence, R-Ind. His brother, former Vice President Mike Pence, was on Capitol Hill during the attack and was pushed to safety by security guards even as some members of the pro-Trump mob were heard shouting Hang Mike Pence . Trump had denounced his vice president for failing to derail congressional vote counts, which Pence did not have the constitutional authority to do.

A moderate former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and necessary step in understanding the riot, how it happened, and what security improvements Capitol Hill needs to prevent a future assault.

It’s a fact. This is not partisan politics, he said emphatically.

Two other Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation: Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan. The two had also voted to impeach Trump.

January 6 is going to haunt this institution for a long, long time, Upton said. He said that without the resistance of the Capitol Police, who knows how many of our heads would have swung on those gallows that members of the crowd erected outside the building.

Meijer, a freshman, took photos that appeared veiled of Trump, Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., And some of his GOP colleagues.

Without naming names, Meijer said the attack took place with the encouragement of prominent elected officials. He said some who initially criticized the attack backed down or softened their rhetoric.

Meijer added: More troubling, there has been an active effort to whitewash and rewrite the shameful events of that day to avoid accountability.

Days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy said Trump was responsible for the riot assault. But he opposed impeachment, softened his criticism of Trump, and opposed the creation of the commission. Other Republicans played down the attack, one comparing the rioters to tourists, and Trump opposed the commission, calling it a Democratic trap.

McCarthy did not speak during the debate on the bill.

Other Republicans supporting the commission included Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a longtime impeachment supporter and Trump critic, and Stephanie Bice, chair of the House GOP freshman class, which represents a competitive district that includes Oklahoma City.

Also voted for the commission nine of the nearly two dozen Republicans Democrats see as prime targets to oust the next election. Their number included a pair of freshmen from South Florida and Katko, a fourth-term lawmaker from the Syracuse area who has already survived close races.

The Democratic-led House approved Measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill struggle to garner at least 10 Republican yes votes they’ll need to win.

The measure would create a 10-member commission with five members appointed by each party to investigate the Capitol riot.

