Gurgaon DC will be included in the meeting with PM Modi today





Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner, which has the most active Covid cases in Haryana, will be among those included in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation. Officials said the meeting, which will take place via videoconference, will start at 11 a.m. A total of 54 districts from 10 states nationwide were included in the meeting. Of these, six districts are from Haryana. Besides Gurgaon, these are Sonipat, Panipat, Faridabad, Karnal and Hisar, a spokesperson for the district administration said. The Prime Minister will discuss the situation of the Covid infection with the deputy commissioners and also take stock of the measures adopted by these districts to fight the infection, he said. The states included in the meeting, other than Haryana, are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Jharkhand and Pondicherry. Gurgaon, for a month and a half, has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of Covid every day. While the one-day peak peaked at 5,042 cases on April 29, there has been a marginal decline in cases over the past two weeks. The number of active cases on Wednesday, for the first time in nearly a month, fell below 20,000, with the district currently having 18,091 active cases of Covid, of which 15,761 are in home isolation. In the past three days, less than 1,500 new cases have appeared each day. According to the district health bulletin, Gurgaon has so far recorded 1,760,099 cases of Covid, of which 1,57,283 have recovered from the infection and 725 have succumbed to it.

