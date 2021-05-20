The next budget will be pro-poor and pro-people: KP CM





Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that the financial budget for the next fiscal year will be the pro-poor and pro-poor budget of the provincial government in which special attention will be given to development projects aimed at welfare vulnerable people and the middle class of society.

A plan to provide fees to registered Aiama-e-Kiram in the province would also be included in the next budget, he said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the low-cost family apartments project built for industrial workers in Peshawar, the Chief Minister said: “The provincial government is doing everything to realize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina. He said all of the Prime Minister’s directives in this regard would be implemented. He called the family apartments built for industrial workers as a historic project whereby industrial workers would get their own homes installed. He also announced the establishment of a hospital in the labor colony to provide health care facilities to workers at their doorstep.

Prime Minister Imran Khan officially inaugurated the low cost family apartments project. Provincial Minister of Labor Shaukat Yousafzai, KP CM Special Assistant for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

The project comprising 2,056 family apartments was completed with a total cost of over 5 billion rupees. These apartments will be provided to workers in the industry on the basis of ownership through voting in a fair and transparent manner.

The chief minister said the government would provide a grant of Rs 0.3 million to workers for this purpose. The project was delayed due to lack of funding in the past, but since the creation of the incumbent federal and provincial governments, project completion was on target.

Mahmood Khan said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is taking pragmatic measures for the well-being of ordinary citizens. He said that since the expansion of the Sehat Sahulat program to one hundred percent of the province’s population, thousands of families have benefited from quality treatment facilities free of charge.

He said that given the role of workers in the country’s economy, their well-being and the protection of rights were among the priorities of his government. The government, he added, has taken visible steps in this regard.

