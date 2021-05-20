Riot on Capitol Hill: House votes to create panel to investigate January 6 insurgency





WASHINGTON – The House on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, sending legislation in an uncertain future to the Senate as Republicans increasingly line up against the inquiry bipartisan and align with former President Donald Trump.

Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to assess what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump supporters crashed into Capitol Hill in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Inspired by the investigation into the September 11, 2001 attacks, the bill would establish an independent 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year to secure the Capitol and prevent a new insurgency. He passed the House 252-175.

But leading Republicans in Congress are working to stop it. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning he would oppose the legislation, joining GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy who spoke out against it on Tuesday. Both men said the bill was partisan, although the members of the proposed commission would be split evenly among the parties.

The January uprising has become an increasingly difficult topic for Republicans, with growing party members downplaying the severity of the worst attack on Capitol Hill in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few voted against it. And a handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.

“This is about facts – this is not partisan politics,” said New York Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security committee who negotiated the legislation with the Democrats . He said that “the American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible so that nothing like this happens again.”

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., Said Jan. 6 “is going to haunt this institution for a very, very long time” and that a commission is needed to find the truth about what happened. He recalled that he “had heard the cries, seen the flash-bangs, smelled the gas on this sad day”.

Democrats got angry because some Republicans suggested the commission was only meant to smear Trump. Several shared their own memories of the uprising, when rioters brutally beat police, stormed through windows and doors, and sent lawmakers running. Four of the rioters died, including a woman who was shot dead by police as she tried to break into the Chamber’s bedroom. A Capitol policeman collapsed and died after engaging with protesters, and two policemen committed suicide in the days that followed.

“We have people climbing up the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across their heads, and we can’t get two-party politics? What else must be going on in this country?” shouted Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on the floor just before the vote. He said the GOP opposition is “a slap in the face to all the grassroots cops in the United States.”

The vote was another test of Republican loyalty to Trump, whose grip on the party remains strong despite his electoral defeat. House Republicans kicked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of their leadership last week for her criticism of Trump’s false claims, installing a Trump loyalist in her place. Cheney, in turn, suggested to ABC News that a commission could summon McCarthy for speaking to Trump during the insurgency.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Called McCarthy’s opposition to the commission “cowardice.” She published a February letter from the GOP leader in which he called for an equal division of Democrats and Republican commissioners, equal subpoena power, and no predetermined conclusion or conclusion. Biparty legislation responds to all three of these demands, she said.

“Chief McCarthy will not take a yes for an answer,” she said.

In the Senate, McConnell’s announcement clouded the prospect of a passage. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., has vowed to force a vote on the bill, accusing Republicans of “giving in” to Trump.

Schumer said Republicans were trying to “sabotage the commission” and were “drunk” at Trump’s baseless claim that the election was stolen from him. This false claim, repeated by the crowd when rioters broke into Capitol Hill, has been rebuked by numerous courts, bipartisan election officials across the country and Trump’s own attorney general.

Trump released a statement Tuesday night urging Republicans to oppose the commission, calling it a “Democratic trap.”

As in the House, some Senate Republicans suggested they would support the legislation.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Tuesday that given the violent attack, “we need to understand what mistakes were made and how we could prevent them from happening again.” Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said he disagreed with McConnell that the bill was Democrat-oriented and “I am inclined to support it.”

Maine Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, said she supports the idea of ​​a committee, but the House bill will require adjustments.

Others urged their colleagues to oppose the commission. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, is working on a report with fellow Democrats that will include recommendations for security upgrades. He said an independent investigation would take too long and “frankly I don’t think there are so many gaps to be filled on what happened on January 6, as far as building safety is concerned.” .

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, spoke of caucus concern that the investigation could be “politically militarized” during the 2022 election cycle.

“I want our mid-term message to be about the types of issues the American people are facing,” Thune said. “It’s jobs, wages and the economy, national security, safe streets, strong borders and those kinds of issues, and not relaunching the 2020 elections.”

On Wednesday, aides to Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Circulated a letter they said came from a group of about 40 to 50 anonymous U.S. Capitol Police officers who had spoken with the member of the Congress.

“It is inconceivable that some of the members we are protecting are playing down the events of January 6,” the letter read. “It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the view that“ it wasn’t so bad. ”This privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP have protected you, the Members. “

The letter was quickly rejected by Capitol Police officials, who said the agency was taking no position on legislative issues.

Raskin said in an interview Wednesday evening that officers approached his office with the letter, and that they and their families were traumatized by what happened on the 6th. Raskin said “they cannot believe that there are dissensions in Congress “over the simple facts of the insurgency.

___

Associated Press writer Steven Sloan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos