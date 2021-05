LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs from 10 states | India News

May 20, 2021, 11:55 a.m. Calcutta HC will not hear the Narada-CBI case today. Case to be heard tomorrow. TMC executives are to remain in custody today.

May 20, 2021, 10:42 a.m. Mumbai Police have recovered 22 bodies so far and 22 separate ADRs are registered by the Yellow Gate Police Station. Four of these bodies were handed over to relatives / family members after all required formalities: Mumbai Police (ANI contribution)

May 20, 2021, 10:16 a.m. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting today with the directors of IIT, NIT, IISER and IISC on COVID19 management, e-learning and the latest update implementation of NEP 2020 (ANI contribution)

May 20, 2021, 09:55 AM Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared a reportable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897: Govt of Telangana

May 20, 2021 @ 9:52 am India is reporting 2,76,070 new cases of COVID-19, 3,69,077 exits and 3,874 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Total number of cases: 2,57,72,400 Total releases: 2,23,55,440 Number of deaths: 2,87,122 Active cases: 31,29,878 Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792

20 mai 2021 à 09h51 188 survivants et 37 Brave Nature Victims se sont rétablis jusqu’à présent. INS Kolkata débarquant des survivants / BNV à Mumbai. L’INS Kochi rejoint les efforts de SAR Les navires et aéronefs de la Marine indienne continuent de rechercher les membres d’équipage disparus: porte-parole de la marine indienne 188 survivants et 37 Brave Nature Victims se sont rétablis jusqu’à présent. INS Kolkata débarquant des survivants / BNV à Mumbai. L’INS Kochi rejoint les efforts de SAR Les navires et aéronefs de la Marine indienne continuent de rechercher les membres d’équipage manquants pic.twitter.com/hZGwL49XYb ANI (@ANI) 20 mai 2021

20 mai 2021 à 09h49 Bengale occidental CM Mamata Banerjee participera à une réunion convoquée par PM Modi aujourd’hui. Le secrétaire en chef, le secrétaire à la santé et les SM de neuf districts participeront également virtuellement à la réunion. (Entrée ANI)







