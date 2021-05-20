2020 election: Trump allies seek to import Arizona election audit to Georgia





A day after Trump said in a statement Georgia should follow Arizona’s lead, former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Trump supporter who challenges incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the next year’s GOP primary, offered an audit on Wednesday.

“Georgians still have questions about the irregularities seen in the 2020 elections and they deserve answers,” he said in a statement. “We have to get to the bottom of all this and other irregularities to restore confidence in our electoral process. If Mr. Kemp refuses to demand an audit, then I will do it when I am elected to replace him.”

Jones’ characterization of the election was wrong: Georgia has already counted the results to confirm Biden’s victory there three times and has audited the signatures of the mail-in votes. The state found no evidence of fraud, and Kemp and other Republican officials supported the findings.

Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been criticized for months by Trump and his supporters for refusing to give credence to the former president’s lies about widespread election fraud. Jones’ pressure for an audit did not make waves in Georgia on Wednesday, but gained the attention of pro-Trump conservative media.

Yet despite the lack of evidence of fraud, Trump supporters there and in Arizona have continued to argue that more reviews of the 2020 election results are needed.

Arizona’s audit – commissioned by the Republican-led state Senate and overseen by a Florida-based company called Cyber ​​Ninjas – is overdue. It also does not follow what election experts consider standard audit procedures. And he was hampered by technical difficulties.

Jennifer Morrell, an electoral verification expert appointed by Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as an Arizona audit observer, detailed a number of bizarre procedures – some of which she said could introduce errors – in a Washington Post opinion piece Wednesday.

“In more than a decade of working on elections, audits and reporting across the country, I’ve never seen one so poorly managed,” Morrell wrote.

On Tuesday, auditors retracted their previous claims that a key database on the Maricopa County elections server had been deleted, admitting in a hearing held by Republicans in the state Senate overseeing the audit that the data was intact and that they had searched incorrectly. path.

These previous false statements, which had been made on listeners’ Twitter accounts and in a letter that Senate Speaker Karen Fann sent to the Maricopa County Oversight Board, were amplified by Trump over the weekend. . The former president said in a statement, “The entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED!”

Despite the problems plaguing the audit, Trump and his Republican backers have been keen to portray it as a success – and urge other states to follow suit.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump said Georgia should be the next state legislature to launch its own audit, following Arizona’s lead.

“Now, maybe the Georgia State Senate and House will have the courage to speak out against the large-scale presidential electoral fraud, which has taken place in their otherwise wonderful state. the state in Arizona to find out what leadership and patriotism is. that’s it! ”Trump said.

In Arizona, like Georgia, some Republican officials have also said Trump is wrong. The Maricopa County Supervisory Board – the home of Phoenix and the state’s largest county – consists of four Republicans and a Democrat. He unanimously opposed the State Senate’s audit of the 2.1 million votes cast in the county. The same goes for County Registrar Stephen Richer, a Republican who was elected last year. Trump also criticized Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for not supporting his fraud claims.

The State Senate, however, has indulged in Trump’s lies.

Fann, the Speaker of the Senate, said on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers in other states had contacted her about the potential prosecution of audits in their states.

“I have had other Senators and Senate Speakers and speakers from other states who contacted me who told me this was an issue they were grappling with as well, to make sure – and they said that was what was going to lay the groundwork for, you know, what’s the future of, how to verify our elections if need be, ”she said.

Hobbs, the Democratic Secretary of State, who has defended Arizona’s election procedures, highlighted Fann’s remarks during a call with reporters Wednesday as she criticized the audit there as “a stunt financing “.

“Just yesterday, Senate Speaker Karen Fann told the hearing that she was getting calls from lawmakers and other states wanting to know what they were doing and how they were doing it,” Hobbs said. “And we know there are efforts to bring the circus to other counties across the country.”

CNN’s Stephanie Becker contributed to this report.

