Shahzads Zero Performance: Riaz





ISLAMABAD: Jahangir group PTI MP Tareen Humkhayal (JTHG) Raja Riaz Ahmad on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar’s accountability adviser of targeting members of power as well as other parties, saying he did not success. Speaking on the Geo News Capital Talk program, Riaz said the JTHG has its House leader in the Punjabian Assembly, and warned that a House leader could also be appointed to the National Assembly if any excesses were committed. at the federal level.

He said they had their group in the National Assembly as well, but not a House leader as assurances given by Prime Minister Imran Khan were materializing at the federal level. Lawyer Ali Zafar had long meetings with the group members and listened patiently to them, Riaz added.

He alleged that Shahzad Akbar was responsible for all actions against the JTHG and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to be aware of the conspirators who created mistrust and confusion.

Riaz said he couldn’t understand how Shahzad Akbar landed in government, or where and why. All of the cases he brought against PML-N, PML-Q or PTI were found to be without merit. He argued that bonds were given in the cases presented by Shahzad. He predicted that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case would also embarrass Shahzad because nothing would come of it. No one knows why he is targeting ITPs, he said.

He admitted that Imran Khan had worked extremely hard to form PTI, but the way Shahzad Akbar worked he should have some mercy for God’s sake. He added that if Shahbaz had a strong case then he had to make sure he reached his logical conclusion with a few recoveries, but he could not even recover a single rupee.

Imran does not resort to political revenge. He is a gentleman and does not see through plots. Instead of delivering, we got involved in the responsibility. PML-N says the entire ring road was written by Shahzad Akbar and many politicians, including Zulfi Bukhari and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, are mentioned there, he said.

He said: Ghulam Sarwar should have been with us. He said he was with us, but did not take a stand with us. Probably he was targeted now. Shahzad tried to dig things up against me, but failed. Riaz added that Imran Khan told him: You are an honest man.

Giving context to the whole episode, Riaz said that due to the actions of the Punjabi governments against the JTHG MPAs, they wanted to have a separate group and a parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly who could speak on their behalf. Saeed Akbar Nawani would be the parliamentary leader of the group who would speak at the assembly on Friday, Riaz added.

The Prime Minister had said during a recent interaction with members of the group that there would be no injustice on the part of the provincial or federal government against them (JTHG). The Prime Minister had said that forming a group was not a big thing and that JTHG was part of PTI. We followed the prime minister’s advice not to address the media, he noted.

In response to what Raja Riaz said, Shahzad Akbar said: Accountability is the cornerstone of the PTI. Responsibility means nothing except at all levels. Blaming Shahzad Akbar is not the answer to the questions asked.

He stressed that the independence of the investigative agencies that the prime minister had set up would follow the law in his mind in the same way even if Shahzad Akbar was not there.

