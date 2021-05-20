New York Attorney General has been studying Trump Organization CFO’s taxes for months, sources say :: WRAL.com





CNN – The New York Attorney General’s Office has opened a criminal tax investigation against top Trump leader Allen Weisselberg, increasing legal pressure on former President Donald Trump’s longtime aide, according to reports. sources close to the investigation.

Pressure on Weisselberg is mounting in two directions, with the attorney general examining his personal taxes, while prosecutors in the district attorney’s office look at his role at the Trump Organization, his personal finances, and the benefits afforded to his son Barry, a long-time employee of the Trump organization.

Prosecutors are looking to find leverage that could prompt Weisselberg to cooperate with authorities, people familiar with the investigation said, which could potentially increase the legal stakes for Trump and his family. It is a common tactic used by prosecutors to try to get individuals to “turn around” to help move a case higher up the corporate ladder. Vance’s office coordinates with James’s office on his criminal investigation of Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Weisselberg’s personal finance tax investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James was opened several months ago and is managed by a small unit in the office that has the power to lay criminal charges, said people close to the investigation.

These investigators coordinated with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office led by Cyrus Vance Jr, which has investigated the Trump organization, reviewed Trump’s tax returns, and recently reviewed the benefits the company has granted. to employees, Weisselberg’s finances and benefits. he and his son received it, people familiar with the investigation said.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office said it was also joining the district attorney’s office’s criminal investigation into the Trump organization and informed society that its investigation was no longer solely of a civilian nature.

The attorney general’s office tax investigation focuses on Weisselberg as an individual, but it could expand to include the steps he has taken in his role in the Trump organization, people said.

Weisselberg, who has managed the finances of the Trump organization for 40 years, including as chief financial officer, recently beefed up his legal team, adding Bryan Skarlatos, a prominent tax expert and criminal defense lawyer, according to sources familiar with the law. ‘arrangement. Skarlatos works with Mary Mulligan, a criminal defense lawyer who has represented Allen Weisselberg for several years. Skarlatos and Mulligan declined to comment.

Details of the scope of the New York attorney general’s investigation have not been previously reported. The Washington Post first reported that a lawyer assigned to James’ criminal unit was the point of contact for Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg, who was cooperating with investigators.

One theory prosecutors are exploring is whether there was a practice at the Trump Organization to distribute employee benefits instead of payroll to reduce payroll taxes, people familiar with the investigation said.

Recently, prosecutors have started looking into paying rent for Weisselberg’s Manhattan apartment, people said.

On Wednesday, Trump responded to James’ collaboration with Vance’s office by calling the investigation a “political and partisan witch hunt” and “an investigation … in search of a crime.” Lawyers for the Trump organization declined to comment.

Before they even team up, the Vance and James investigations have been underway for more than two years and are examining, among other things, whether the company has improperly inflated the asset values ​​of its properties to obtain favorable terms for loans. , insurance coverage and taxation. benefits, while deflating the value of reducing property taxes.

Investigators are also examining whether the Trump organization committed tax evasion involving its Seven Springs estate in New York as well as its handling of silence payments made to Stormy Daniels to silence his alleged affair with Trump, which he denies.

Documents shared by former daughter-in-law

The Attorney General’s criminal investigation into Weisselberg’s personal finances began, in part, because of documents shared by his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg, a person told CNN. She told CNN in March that she had been speaking with prosecutors in James’ office since September.

Her attorney Duncan Levin previously told CNN she had 25 years of bank, credit card and tax records in her possession. Weisselberg also met with the district attorney’s office on several occasions and was subpoenaed for documents.

Jennifer Weisselberg was married for 14 years to Barry Weisselberg, who for two decades managed the Trump Organization businesses outsourced from New York City to Central Park, including Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink. It is not clear if he is still employed by the Trump organization.

The lavish lifestyle Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg lived during their 14 years of marriage was largely funded by Allen Weisselberg, Barry Weisselberg said in a 2018 divorce deposition obtained by CNN.

Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg’s divorce papers show thousands of dollars in payments for cars, rent, tuition, medical bills and more coming from Allen Weisselberg to his son’s family.

The expenses and the benefits are what caught the attention of prosecutors at both offices. The district attorney asked Jennifer Weisselberg about the benefits she received during her marriage, including access to rent-free apartments owned by Trump, she has previously told CNN. More recently, their interest has turned to questions about paying her children’s school fees.

Barry Weisselberg said in the August 2018 deposition that was taken as part of the divorce proceedings, his father paid their children’s tuition at Manhattan private school Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, which operates currently around $ 54,000 per year per child, according to the school’s website. .

“My dad thinks if it’s kids, he would like to contribute as much as he can for his grandchildren, whether it’s at camp, whether it’s at school,” Barry said in 2018 .

Barry Weisselberg testified that he believed these payments from his father were “financial assistance” and not loans. A Barry Weisselberg net worth statement filed in 2020 as part of the couple’s continuing divorce proceedings stated that Barry’s parents had paid the children’s school fees and that, “without this financial assistance, (he ) could not afford a private school “.

These tuition fees are an area authorities are currently examining, according to people familiar with the investigation. Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, which Trump’s youngest son Barron attended, was also attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren, people familiar with the matter said. The Wall Street Journal first reported that the district attorney’s office subpoenaed the school with information about paying tuition fees.

Frank Perrone Jr., an attorney for Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School previously told CNN that the school would not comment on issues involving students, their families or alumni, but that it “would comply with requests. legitimate authorities ”.

Direct payments for someone else’s tuition from one person to a school would not by themselves raise red flags for tax law violations, said Laura Cunningham, law professor at Cardozo specializing in tax law. While the annual limits on what one person can offer another are currently capped at $ 15,000, direct payments for tuition and medical costs are exempt, she said.

But Cunningham said the situation was different if the tuition or medical payments came from someone’s employer.

In April, Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN she believed at least some of her two children’s school fees were paid by Donald Trump, claiming Trump paid for one child and Allen paid for the other.

“I know Donald wrote these checks,” she told CNN in April.

Levin, Jennifer Weisselberg’s lawyer, told CNN she would not comment further on issues related to her children at this time.

“Jen Weisselberg has a lot to say on this subject, but she will continue to provide this and other information to the appropriate authorities, including the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” he said.

When asked during the 2018 deposition whether Donald Trump had personally paid for household or personal expenses during his marriage, Barry Weisselberg replied, “I don’t know.”

