On National Awakening Day, Jokowi wants MSMEs to advance in class





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo wants to commemorate the 103rd National Awakening Day this year by accelerating the revival of Indonesian-made products. Encourage MSME players who have been able to produce high quality products to dominate the domestic market and be more competitive in the global market. “The awakening of our MSMEs who are able to produce high quality products and dominate the domestic market, are more competitive in the world market, and MSMEs will be modernized,” he said. Jokowi in the Top Event of the National Proud Made in Indonesia Movement #FestivalJoglosemar: Craftsman of Java, Yogyakarta, Thursday (20/5). Jokowi pointed out that MSMEs are an important pillar in reviving the national economy, as the business types of commercial players in this sector are spread over remote areas and involve many local residents, creating new jobs and absorbing a lot of manpower. “I would like to stress again that MSMEs are an important pillar of our economic recovery,” Jokowi said. On the same occasion, Jokowi said that the Indonesian Community Movement Made Proud (Germas BBI) program has also been running for a year. This program is more and more visible with the growing number of MSME actors joining the digital platform. “We want MSMEs to embrace e-commerce in a more meaningful way,” he said. This increase will have a definite impact on the movement of the offline economy. The business cycle is moving from the bottom up, moving from the fringes of various parts of Indonesia, evenly and fairly. The government is also improving the business ecosystem of MSMEs through the Job Creation Act. This regulation will facilitate the business of MSME actors. “We also continue to repair the MSME business ecosystem. Reduce complex and overlapping regulations, and make it easier for MSMEs to open new businesses,” he concluded. [azz]







