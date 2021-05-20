Donald Trump’s legal problems turn criminal





35 Republicans challenge Trump and GOP leaders to push probe for rioting on Capitol Hill

Alex Wong Despite objections from GOP leaders, the House on Wednesday passed a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent committee to review the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of With 35 House Republicans voting for the committee, it’s possible that Senate Democrats could find enough Republicans there to back the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit embarrassing for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak Democrats needed to convince their supporters. Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission will not reach President Joe Bidens’ office. Still, Democrats found themselves surprised by the number of GOP defections. It’s a good performance, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. It should be everyone. But given the grip of Donald Trump’s death on his party, I think it’s encouraging: the debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans voted in favor of the commission than those who voted against it. But the GOP’s arguments against the legislation were particularly far removed from reality. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and to stop using every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans. Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission, said Gohmert, because at the time we didn’t. Having a problem on either side of the aisle condemning anti-Semitic words. His Texas Republican colleague Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was not needed because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan.6. and the powers of this body and committees that we must seek the truth about information wherever it leads, Roy said, but Democrats and some Republicans have argued that an independent, high-level commission like the one created by Congress after 9/11 was an important step towards accountability and future security. Schiff used this example to justify the January 6 commission. He told the Daily Beast that Congress had done an important job investigating 9/11, but the commission had provided tremendous added value because it was outside the political process and was staffed with leading figures. trust. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) took particular offense at the GOP’s claim that the commission should expand its reach to all kinds of political violence, not just violence. This happened on January 6. It is vital that Congress establishes a bipartisan and independent commission to investigate on January 6. Not on another date, Hoyer said. This does not relieve any wrongdoing anywhere, anytime. But he says this unique insurgency is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. At our congress. In the House of the People and the US Senate, which was busy. Republican John Katko (R-NY), the senior Republican on the Homeland Security Committee that negotiated the deal, also spoke in favor of the bill, saying an independent commission was essential to the people. America and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible so that nothing like this happens again, Katko said. We must find answers to the many questions surrounding this day. The drama to create a bipartisan commission comes afterwards. four months of negotiations and a recent wave of opposition from GOP leaders. After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy l ‘quickly blew up and although McConnell said later that day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal biased and unbalanced. released. Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday evening calling the commission partisan unfairness. Although McConnell and his Republican allies attempted to find reasons for this on Wednesday, their justifications did not appear to match the claim. legislation. The bill the House passed on Wednesday would create an independent committee made up of 10 people from outside the government, five to be chosen by Democratic leaders and five by Republican leaders. The committee would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chairman and vice chairman of the GOP agreed, or in the absence of that agreement, a majority of the committee approved. Republicans’ focus on Wednesday was staffing, which also appeared to be a mostly imaginary complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to that of the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a January bill establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors. McConnells against the legislation Wednesday, senators who had indecisive, or even supportive, changed their tune. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurgency could not be swept under any carpet, said on Wednesday he changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. The House leadership says it is not bipartisan in nature, Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson with McCarthys backing. After Trump, McCarthy and McConnell got together. all come out against the commission, GOP leaders have started explicitly. spelling out a key concern that has spread for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. A lot of our members, and I think it’s true of a lot of House Republicans, want to move forward and not look back, said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Republican No. 2 in the Senate. Anything that allows us to rehash the 2020 election, I think, is a day wasted in order to be able to contrast us with the very radical left-wing Democrats’ agenda.The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate , then, will be from now on. be much harder for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, such as Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes in the commission as it is structured. minorities used legislative obstruction for the first time since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism of such a movement is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast that such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intention to filibuster voting rights legislation. They are just interested in the blockade, he said. Democrats on both sides of Capitol Hill say they will continue to move forward, although the path to the commission’s creation is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday promised to put the House Bill to a vote no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters Democrats would find a way for the review, even if it meant creating a special committee in the House, but it would be a much smaller version of the commission described in the bill. the Jan. 6 attack carried out by congressional committees and various federal government agencies, claiming their work would be more than enough to find out what happened and how to prevent it from happening again. who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. We’re trying to rule the country, so we’re trying to put that in place, Ryan said. If there’s something better, be a part of it. If we can’t get Republican votes on it, Ryan added, that indicates what’s to come. Read more on The Daily Beast. Get our best stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

