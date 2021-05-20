It started decades ago and ended with allegations on “YouTube” … about a mafia boss’ relationship with the Turkish Interior Minister

Well-known Turkish mafia leader Sadat Bekir continues to post videos on YouTube, in which he is angry with Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party and its only national ally, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party , according to Becker expresses in recent years A supporter of both parties and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The mafia boss who brings decision makers close to Turkey before fleeing abroad about a year and a half ago appeared yesterday, the fifth a few days ago in the latest video and received millions of views after being embarrassed by his words. Senior officials of the country Including Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu.

Bekir revealed that “Soylu sent intermediaries to help him die. Video publication ceases, ”but the Home Secretary immediately denied this, saying that the relationship between Becker and Soylu is old and, according to Johari Goffin, dates back to the 1990s. a Turkish journalist who usually works on investigative investigations.

“The relationship between Baker and Soylu dates back to the 90s of the last century when he started his political career in the Right Track party was the current Home Secretary and died He helped the partner of the Mafia boss at the time to die Be able to make important decisions within this party, said Goffin.

He added Al-Arabiya.net added that, “Becker claims that Soylu was the product of his efforts and investments for 20 years before he died Relationship between them according to the impact of the situation which recently exploded and deteriorated “, referring to die Videos of the mafia boss who targeted the interior minister, as well as Berat Albayrak, minister of the former Turkish finance minister and Erdogan’s son-in-law, alongside others senior officials, including former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar and his son, the current Member of Parliament for the ruling party.

Becker has appeared in various videos, resenting a security campaign launched against him in late April by Ankara in which 52 people suspected of being linked to him and dead were arrested. his family members die from authorities after having their home in Istanbul searched.

Ali Maher Bashaerer, a representative of the opposition Republican People’s Party, announced while attending a television episode that “Turkish Interior Minister Bekir presented him with a device that prevents eavesdropping on his electronic devices. senior government officials such as die Use of personal guards to escort him out of the country. “

Turkish Interior Minister provided Bekir with a device that prevents eavesdropping on his electronic devices and he dies Grant privileges to senior government officials, e.g. die Use bodyguards to escort him to school ‘foreign Opposition MP Maher Basharyer



In this context, Guven said: “Such allegations may be true”, although Soylu filed a complaint against Bekir with the Ankara prosecutor’s office last Monday under the pretext of “defamation and insult”.

He added: “I do not exclude the MP being sincere as he previously revealed a document showing that the Interior Ministry gave secret details about security to the Mafia boss, suggesting that the relationship between the Turkish government and mafia leaders appear to be mutual. “

He also stressed that “Turkish governments have always been She had a connection to the mafiaBut the current government provides a safe space for gangs, as these groups pay top government officials a lot of money and die.The release of famous mafia boss Alaeddin Chakji last year was proof of this interdependence between the two parts.

Chaki became in Ankara imprisoned and accused of murder, drug trafficking and dying After forming armed gangs before Ankara released him in April 2020, after a great emergency from Devlet Bahceli, who died of leaders of the “Movement” party. nationalist ”, dies Describes Chaki as a friend and visited him in his prison.

Guven explained this with the words: “Erdogan wanted Chakji to grant all illegal activities to Turkey and therefore set him free” after a controversial amnesty following the coronavirus outbreak and his arrival in the country’s prisons ago. more than a year.

And Chakji apparently appreciates it “Protection” prevents Turkish justice from holding him accountableHe is free to date, despite dozens of complaints filed against him, including one of the main opposition party leaders, Kemal Kldarolu, whom Chaki threatened to kill months ago for criticizing Baheli for helping to free the boss of the mafia.

A few days ago, Ali, Chakji’s son, threatened former minister Ali Babacan, the founder of the Democracy and Construction party, with death after his death. Criticized his father’s method of liberation, which left many question marks.

In connection with the threats, die Babacan became the headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party in Ankara attacked by unknown persons, die was not arrested by the authorities, although the pro-Kurdish party in a statement last week revealed that “The authorities did not act despite their presence near the headquarters of our party and despite the presence of surveillance cameras in the same place.”

At the end of April, Ozdag, a member of the Turkish (National) Good Party and dissident of the National Movement Party in the Turkish parliament, attacked Garu Baylan, an Armenian HDP member, and threatened him with death. in response to Baylan’s criticism of Talaat Pasha, who played a central role in decision-making, die over the Armenian genocide during the “Ottoman” era.

Since the beginning of this year, dozens of journalists and opposition activists have been attacked and the National Movement party has been accused of being behind them. In March, a well-known political analyst, Levent Gultekin, in Istanbul attacked by unknown persons, the authorities did not recognize.

Selcuk Ozdag, founder of the Future Party under the leadership of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, was also announced on January 15 near his home in Ankara, hit weeks after the home of his party colleague Ayhan Safar Austin was beaten down.