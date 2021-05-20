PM Modi asks MDs to collect data on mutations, warns against wasted vaccines





India Coronavirus News: Noting that India’s approach should be ‘dynamic’, Prime Minister Modi called on DMs and officials to collect data on COVID-19, its mutation and severity among young people and children of their districts.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and field officials from 10 States and Union Territories (UT) and stressed that India must continue to follow behavior Appropriate COVID as the virus keeps changing variants. Noting that India’s approach must be “dynamic” and constantly updated, the Prime Minister called on DMs and officials to collect data on COVID-19, its mutation and severity among young people and the children of their districts. He also praised those responsible for their efforts to break the chain of infection and said they had made good use of existing resources to tackle the biggest disaster facing humanity in nearly 100 years. “The coronavirus has made your job more demanding and more stimulating. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we have to work together as a country,” said Prime Minister Modi. ANI news agency. Prime Minister Modi also warned the official against wasting vaccines, saying “even single-dose waste denies someone’s protective shield.” He said the Union Health Ministry provides information to states on vaccines for 15 days, adding that this would help you manage vaccination timelines. Need for ‘dynamic approach’ against COVID: PM Narendra Modi asks DMs to collect data on mutation, warns of wasted vaccineshttps://t.co/vOh4A7Y8sX Jagran English (@JagranEnglish)

May 20, 2021 “Through your fieldwork, experiences and feedback, we are getting help in developing effective policies. Even in developing an immunization campaign strategy, we are moving forward with input from states and other parties. stakeholders, ”ANI said, quoting Prime Minister Modi. The prime minister on Thursday met with deputy ministers and field officials from 10 states – Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, he had held a meeting with state and district field officials about their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the virtual meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a drop in daily cases in recent days. On Thursday, he reported 2.76 lakh of fresh infections, 3874 deaths, which pushed his cumulative caseload and toll to 2.23 crore and 2.87 lakh respectively. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma







