Trump is stronger for the 2024 nomination than you think

It could be argued that the overwhelming dominance that Donald J. Trump still appears to exercise over the Republican Party does not guarantee him the GOP nomination if he chooses to attempt a comeback in 2024. After all, some of those who are probably eyeing the Presidency hopes to convince him that he does not need revenge for the election Joe Biden allegedly stole from him; his legacy is safe and can be safely passed down to a young pol from the long list of those who have kissed his bottom in the past four years and changed.

Some probably think the poll from early 2024 also shows Trump losing his grip on party loyalists: Morning Consult’s latest essay shows him leading the pack for the next GOP nomination, but with less than a majority:

Republican national primary 2024:

Trump 48% Pence 13% DeSantis 8% Trump Jr. 7% Romney 4% Haley 4% Cruz 4% Tim Scott 2% Rubio 1% Noem 1% Pompeo 1% Cheney 1% Hawley 0% Hogan 0% Rick Scott 0%

. @ MorningConsult / @ politico, 982 RV, 5 / 14-17https: //t.co/Vcj0lGMiRD

– Political polls (@Politics_Polls) May 19, 2021

To put these numbers in context, however, it’s useful to take a look at the quality of Trump’s polls as he headed for the 2016 nomination. According to FiveThirtyEight, the day he landed the nomination started May, his support among Republican candidates in the polls averaged 46.1%. In fact, he didn’t win a majority in any state primary before New York on April 19, and he actually lost four GOP contests after March 22 (Utah, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Wyoming).

The secret to Trumps’ early success in 2016 is that he continued to beat a divided group of opponents with far less support than the majority. Mike Huckabee and Rand Paul dropped out after Iowa; Chris Christie resigned after New Hampshire; Jeb Bush after South Carolina; and Marco Rubio after Florida.

If he attempts a comeback, beating Trump for the 2024 nomination would almost certainly require an early consolidation of support behind a single non-Trump candidate. And who would it be? His ultra-sycophant (until January 6) veep? The governor of Florida who was nobody until Trump approved him in 2018? Nikki Haley, who has already pre-approved Trump if he shows up? Don Jr.?

Part of the problem that handicaps such a contest is that there really is no precedent for a defeated former president winning a later presidential nomination unless you returned to Grover Cleveland in 1892. Herbert Hoover got a maximum of 32 1,000-delegate votes at the 1940 Republican convention eight years after losing the White House. No one has talked about a presidential return for Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter or George HW Bush. If we put aside those who won once and who therefore had a record to defend, there were a handful of losing candidates from the major parties who were nominated again; only Richard Nixon was elected thereafter, and that was with a disastrous landslide loss by Barry Goldwater in the meantime. Henry Clay (1832 and 1844), William Jennings Bryan (1896, 1900 and 1908) and Adlai Stevenson (1952 and 1956) won multiple nominations which produced several losing general election campaigns. These nominations appear to have been a holdover from the pre-primary era.

Until last year, Trumps’ age in 2024 (78) would have looked incredible. But Biden was nominated and elected at 77. As long as Trump maintains his evil health, his age will not be a bar. Obviously, a lot could happen in the next two years before the start of the 2024 presidential nomination contest. But at this point, all of the Republican propitiation of former presidents’ egos and adherence to its theories of the False conspiracies are more likely to keep him on track for a comeback than to push him into the trash of history. No one in his party really threw a glove at him in 2016, and no one since has really challenged him with anything like mass grassroots following. He is to be considered the favorite for the 2024 nomination for as long as he wants. It would help, however, if he stayed out of jail.

