Jokowi asks local governments to monitor Covid-19 monitoring indicators, this is the reason





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked regional officials to monitor indicators for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in their respective regions. Through his Twitter account, Jokowi said the surveillance would prompt the regional government to prepare tactical and measured measures to reduce the spread of cases. Covid-19. “I stress that regional chiefs must continue to monitor pandemic control indicators in their respective regions,” Jokowi wrote, Thursday (5/20/2021). He mentioned that the fill level of the bed for treatment or Bed occupancy rate (BOR) in Kemayoran athlete’s Wisma emergency hospital reached 90 percent. But the number is gradually decreasing. So far, Wisma Atlet Hospital’s BOR has fallen to 15%. “However, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. We cannot be lazy, ”he said. The occupancy rate of treatment beds (bed occupancy rate / BOR) at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Emergency Hospital reached 90%. This figure has gradually declined and yesterday Wisma Atlet’s BOR was only 15%. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. We must not procrastinate. pic.twitter.com/RhotcGA9SW – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) May 20, 2021 Previously, the president highlighted the sharp increase in positive cases in Riau. He said that in April 2021, positive cases reached 4,865, a significant increase from February, which ranged from 1,071 cases. “It’s a certain recklessness, so March [2021] positive cases increased to 1,302 and April immediately jumped to 4,865, although it has now declined slightly, but still in a high position. “Be careful about it, be careful,” he said. Jokowi also called on regional chiefs, be they governors, regents, mayors and other relevant officials, to pay close attention to data relating to Covid-19 so that they can remain vigilant and continue to improve. efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Be careful when you resign, don’t let your guard down and lose your guard, don’t be reckless and don’t wait for chaos to act, it’s too late. Why did I come to Riau, because I wanted to remind you how much we need to work together and we need a quick response if there is an increase in cases, ”he said. Watch the featured video below: quality content

