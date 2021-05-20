Collect and assess data on children infected with Covid, PM tells officials

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Modi meets with district officials for second day in a row

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged district officials to collect data on children infected with COVID-19 – a worrying possibility as the virus, which has so far not attacked younger age groups , mutates and spreads across India and the world.

He also warned officials against wasting vaccine doses; he said it is “critical” to ensure maximum use from each vial and that wasting even a single dose of the vaccine – of which there is a shortage amid the devastating second wave, meant depriving a person with a degree of protection.

“Concerns have been raised for young people and children due to the mutation of the virus. I ask you to collect data relating to infection in young people and children in your district and to review it continuously,” a declared the Prime Minister this afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking in a virtual meeting with district magistrates from 11 states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh – three of the five hardest hit by the second wave.

The other states represented at today’s meeting were Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The territory of the Union of Pondicherry was also represented.

This is the Prime Minister’s second virtual meeting with district officials in as many days; On Wednesday, he said efforts were being made to increase the vaccine supply.

Prime Minister’s request for district-level data on COVID-19 and children follows growing concern that a particularly aggressive strain – B.1.617.2 – is infecting younger age groups .

This week, Uttarakhand said about 1,000 children had been infected in the past 10 days; over 1,600 of them were reported in the first two weeks of May.

On Monday, Singapore – one of the few countries to have had relative success in dealing with the pandemic – said new strains – such as the Indian-dominated B.1.617.2 – were affecting children in its territory.

Last week, concerned doctors in the United States began investigating the same possibility.

None of the vaccines approved for use in India have been licensed for children (those under 18), although Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is due to start trials for the 2-18 year old age group.

Some countries have started immunizing children – such as the United States and Canada – with the Pfizer vaccine.

The waste of vaccines – which the Delhi High Court on Tuesday called “criminal” in the current situation – was another point raised by the Prime Minister today.

“There is also the issue of vaccine wastage. When vaccines are delivered to all of you, we have to make sure that there is no waste. You all have to watch this in urban and rural areas. it’s essential to stop the waste of vaccines and you all have to make sure that we don’t have (waste), ”he said.

There is a problem of wasted vaccines. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to shield a life. It is important to stop the wastage of vaccines: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/3LOAp9IOwu ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Delhi High Court responded to reports that 44 lakh doses have been wasted so far, and said: “We are now losing young people, why is even one dose wasted? ? “

The shortage of vaccine doses has delayed vaccination campaigns across the country, with several states, including the national capital Delhi, being forced to close centers for lack of doses. The shortfall has led states to launch global tenders to import vaccine doses directly from manufacturers abroad.

The prime minister also praised the hard work of district-level officials, saying the pandemic had made their work “more demanding and more stimulating.” However, he warned them against underestimating the deadly virus and called on them to innovate new strategies and solutions.

“The coronavirus has made your work more demanding and stimulating. In the midst of these new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It is important to use local experiences … and we have to work together as a country” , did he declare.

This morning, India reported more than 2.76 lakh of new cases and more than 3,800 deaths in 24 hours. The active workload is now 31.2 lakh – down from over 37 lakh last week, a sign that the second wave has peaked.

With the contribution of AFP