Put me on ECL until the probe is finished, says Zulfi





ISLAMABAD: Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said on Wednesday that he resigned his post two days ago of his own accord and that his name could be added to the Exit Control List (ECL) if anyone is concerned about fleeing the country. Speaking on Geo News’ “Capital Talk” show, the former SAPM, popularly known as Zulfi Bukhari, said if his name had not been referenced in the investigation report on the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, he would not have resigned.

“I was not charged with anything in the report, but my name was irresponsibly referenced in the report,” Zulfi said. “The report mentions the name of Dr Tauqeer Shah, who is my mother’s first cousin. I am the only relative of Dr Shah who works for the government,” he added.

Zulfi said: “Even if that single line referring me had not been mentioned in the report, I would not have quit.

Zulfi Bukhari said that Dr Tauqeer Shah was Shahbaz Sharif’s main secretary in 2017.

“Dr Tauqeer has a right to defend himself, but how could the (Board of Inquiry) associate my name with him?” Zulfi asked. “Whoever referred to my name in the report should first provide evidence,” he said.

Zulfi said he wanted the government to form a judicial commission to investigate the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal and has already asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about it, adding that it does not matter to him who will lead the investigation. .

“According to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, I will get my hands on a briefcase and flee the country. My name could be entered in the ECL if anyone is worried that I am running away. I am not going anywhere. finished, “he said. .

He said he was an overseas Pakistani first and chose to become a local Pakistani later, adding that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif are the ones who want to flee the country, not him.

When asked about his property in Pakistan, Zulfi said he owned a property development business in England, but he or his family “didn’t even own an inch of property near the ring road.”

It should be remembered that Zulfi resigned from his post on Monday, May 17, after his name was referenced in the R3 scam investigation report.

Regarding Twitter, the former SAPM had written that he was resigning from his post, Prime Minister Imran Khan having always maintained that a person named in an investigation should resign from his public office until he is released from office. accusations.

