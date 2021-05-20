Jokowi demands MSME products to fill shop windows and strategic locations

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested that the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM) be displayed in the front window of the shopping center. This is done in order to introduce the MSME products and provide the best place in marketing.

“Give our MSMEs the best place to present and market their products. Place a display in a shopping center, ”said Joko Widodo during the Top Event of the proud national movement of Made in Indonesia #FestivalJoglosemar: Craftsman of Java, Yogyakarta, Thursday (20/5).

Jokowi called for MSME products to be sold more in strategic locations. From airports (airports), rest areas, tourist attractions and other places visited by many people. “UMKM products need to be filled more with airports, rest areas, tourist attractions and other strategic places,” he said.

In addition, he asked for more interesting virtual events so that UMKM products can be recognized and attracted by the public. So that people are more in love and proud of the products made in the country.

“Prepare lots of interesting virtual events. Not just during the Joglosemar festival, not just in the Joglosemar region,” he said.

He added that the revival of national products must also be able to enter the national market and be competitive in the world market. So that MSMEs can progress in class. “The rebirth of national products on the national market and competitive on the world market and the rise of MSMEs to climb the ladder,” he concluded. [azz]