Interview: Party-CCP Exchanges Give Strong Impulse to Latin America-China Cooperation, Says Mexican Party Official





Sofia Carvajal, secretary for international affairs of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of Mexico, receives an interview with Xinhua in Mexico City, Mexico, April 9, 2021 (Xinhua / Xin Yuewei) MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Xinhua) – Latin American political parties and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have enhanced exchanges through mechanisms such as the China Forum and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which has added a strong boost to their overall cooperation, a Mexican party official said. In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sofia Carvajal, secretary for international affairs of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of Mexico, said her party has been established for more than 90 years and has maintained adequate and diverse cross-party exchanges with the CPC. Especially in recent years, the PRI has actively participated in events such as the China-CELAC Political Party Forum and organized party officials’ visits to China, deepening mutual understanding and learning between the two sides, said Carvajal. The PRI has always attached great importance to friendly exchanges with the CPC, the official said, adding that the two sides can strengthen exchanges in areas such as public health, environmental protection and renewable energy development. during ministerial meetings of the China-CELAC Forum and the China-CELAC Political Parties Forum. Noting that youth is the future of a country, Carvajal suggested that Latin American political parties and the CPC improve training and communication among young cadres. The PRI, stressing the importance of training young cadres, trained young party members through party school programs and other means, she said. She hopes Latin American countries will send more outstanding young people to study in China to provide them with a broader vision, so that they can better understand China and promote bilateral relations between China and the region. As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the CCP, Carvajal recently read the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”. Through this work, she improved her understanding of the CCP leading the Chinese people to its great achievements, and endorsed China’s idea of ​​building a community with a shared future for mankind. “Organization, order and discipline is something that I think can be merged in all areas, all aspects of governance, and that makes a country prosper, I think it is due to these three factors, “said the PRI official. The CPC has always maintained a high degree of organization and discipline in all aspects of national governance, while paying attention to formulating medium and long-term development plans, which have played a decisive role in prosperity and China’s continued progress, she mentioned. As a century-old party, the CPC has always kept pace with its times and innovated constantly, Carvajal said, adding that in this regard, his party can learn from the CPC to innovate, develop and constantly adapt to changing times. changing needs of people, in order to gain public support. Enditem

