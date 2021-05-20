Net Zero: Boris Johnson has public support to make it happen

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Biden’s Earth Day summit that protecting the environment was not “an expensive, politically correct, green act of hugging a rabbit”, supporters laughed, naysayers were outraged, and Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to “Bunny Hugger.” “

But Johnson has hit on one important fact, the meaning of which is unclear even if he realizes it: British support for all things green has grown both broad and deep. In other words, there is no excuse for not adopting policies that help Britain meet its ambitious goal of net zero. And given the steep path to achieve this goal set by the International Energy Agency in his new net zero report, the prime minister cannot afford to delay policy implementation.

Support for environmental measures by conservative voters and lawmakers is not a new phenomenon, although it conflicts with what many conservatives think in the United States. But recently, support for policies to reduce carbon emissions has gone far beyond what we have seen in the past.

A recent multi-country study by the United Nations Development Program and the University of Oxford shows that the UK is tied for first among 50 countries for the proportion of their population believe in a climate emergency. Media attention on the environment has also increased dramatically, including green campaigns from newspapers that are not known to join forces with environmentalists, such as the tabloid Sun.

More than

In a March poll by my polling company, Number Cruncher, as many as five in six UK adults (83%) said tackling climate change was “very” or “somewhat” important to them personally, and that this result is consistent for all demographic, geographic and ideological segment. Likewise, 80% felt that the UK playing a leading role in environmental issues was important to them personally, while 75% said the same about politicians putting the environment first.

Where does enthusiasm lead politically? While the UK’s Green Parties (each of the UK’s four countries have their own) have not made the kind of breakthrough that some of their counterparts elsewhere in Europe have – unsurprisingly given the UK electoral system win-takes it all – they were polls well ahead of the 3% achieved in the 2019 election. And in the recent local elections, the Greens have achieved well outside their traditional areas of strength in the major towns and university towns of the south, making gains in rural Derbyshire and Northumberland, and in the town of Burnley in Lancashire – best known for its past support for the far right. than the liberal left.

This direct election threat by the Greens against Labor is well known, but now it is also caught the attention of some members of Johnson’s Conservative Party. In addition, for both major parties, politics is increasingly aligned with science. The Tories have struggled with graduates and young voters, who have strongly opposed Brexit. While they won’t forget Brexit in a hurry, making common cause with them on climate change can’t hurt.

The Labor Party, meanwhile, must crisscross the circle between its progressive base and the traditional voters it has lost, especially in places like Hartlepool, who just voted a Conservative MP. Environmentally friendly policies and talk present a rare opportunity to please the former without upsetting the latter.

Public mood has already had an impact on behavior and policies. The share of UK electricity generation represented by renewable energies continued to increase considerably at 42% in 2020 against 3% at the turn of the century. In March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled plans for a “green investment bank” and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, speaking of “lifestyle changes”, said he could go vegan .

Election results and our polls suggest Johnson has political leeway to push for the tough compromises – from electric vehicles to low-carbon heaters – needed to make the net zero commitment realistic (currently by 2050 ). Almost three-quarters of Britons (73%) believe that green degrees are at least as important as cost when choosing goods and services. Britons are now about as likely to prioritize environmental impact as price (26% to 23%). The vast majority of those polled in our survey who said the switch to clean energy was important to them also indicated that they were largely willing to pay the price.

Green is good, even at a price When choosing between similar goods or services, would you say … Source: Number Cruncher



Moreover, there was little difference between the UK as a whole and the crucial but often poorly characterized ‘red wall’ seats that the Conservatives won from Labor in 2019 and did well again in the recent elections. local. And the wider the support, the more effective the policies to reduce carbon emissions will be.

As the government reveals policies to achieve the goal of net zero in the months to come before the COP26 summit, it should have the courage to convince the public. Environmental support is indeed broader than “bunny huggers”. Now Johnson must leverage that support for policies that help him achieve the lofty goals Britain has set for itself.

– With the help of Elaine He

