Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO of ByteDance

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming will step down as the group’s chief executive behind popular video app TikTok, in the latest retreat to the spotlight of a Chinese tech leader as Beijing clamped down on the industry.

Zhang, 38, founded ByteDance nearly ten years ago and led the Beijing-based group that developed successful apps like TikTok and its Chinese sister platform Douyin through a period of interstate tensions. -United and China.

ByteDance said Zhang would step down as chief executive at the end of the year and be replaced by co-founder and head of human resources Liang Rubo. ByteDance did not say whether Zhang would stay on as president.

The transition comes as the company considers an initial public offering, with its shares recently trading at a valuation of more than $ 200 billion in private markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Since the beginning of this year, I have spent a lot of time thinking about how to better drive real long-term breakthroughs, which cannot just be based on steady progress, but incremental progress,” Zhang wrote in a commentary. company blog post.

The founders of Chinese tech unicorns built a huge personal charisma. Beijing fears to develop its political ambition

Zhang said he would work on “longer term initiatives” and help “drive innovation, leveraging my highly focused learning assets.”

“The truth is, I don’t have some of the skills that make an ideal manager,” Zhang wrote. “I’m more interested in analyzing organizational principles and the market,” he added, saying he was “not very social” and preferred “solitary activities like being online, reading, listening. music and dreaming ”.

TikTok was embroiled in tensions between Washington and Beijing last year as former President Donald Trump tried to ban the app or force the sale of its overseas operations to an American buyer.

The Trump administration had accused the Chinese video app of threatening national security. ByteDance held talks last year with several potential suitors, including Microsoft and Oracle, about TikTok’s US operations.

Following the announcement of new Chinese export controls last August, ByteDance was able to block a sale until Trump stepped down.

The company is continuing discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States regarding a restructuring of TikTok’s US operations. The Biden administration said in February it was reviewing its predecessor’s efforts to ban TikTok in the United States.

Zhang will hand over the day-to-day management of ByteDance to Liang, his college classmate who also co-founded 99 Apartment, the couple’s former start-up.

Current and former ByteDance employees who worked with Liang described him as a loyal lieutenant to Zhang, with one calling him a “puppet” who carried out the orders of the outgoing general manager.

Zhang’s resignation came as China’s tech industry came under regulatory attack and followed other notable exits by big tech companies, including within ByteDance.

In August, former Disney executive Kevin Mayer resigned as chief executive of TikTok just months after taking office, citing changes in the political environment. TikTok appointed ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as Mayer’s permanent replacement last month.

Colin Huang, founder of Pinduoduo, left the e-commerce group in March, while the Meituan food delivery group faces an antitrust investigation. Meituan’s shares fell last week after its founder, Wang Xing, published an ancient poem that some have interpreted as criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Navigating the domestic environment has “become a lot trickier” for China’s top tech executives, said Feng Chucheng, founding partner of consulting firm Plenum.ai.

“The founders of Chinese tech unicorns have built a huge personal charisma. Beijing is concerned that they will develop political ambition or, at the very least, influence the setting of the political agenda with their popularity, ”said Feng.

In November, Chinese regulators suspended at the last minute the initial public offering of $ 37 billion from fintech giant Ant Group, which would have been the largest stock market listing ever. Ant CEO Simon Hu resigned in March as the company prepared to undertake a restructuring ordered by regulators.

Ant’s e-commerce subsidiary Alibaba was fined a record $ 2.8 billion last month after regulators found it had abused its dominant position in the market.

Jack Ma, the founder of both companies, has barely been seen in public since criticizing Chinese regulators and state-owned banks in a speech in Shanghai late last year.

Additional reporting by Nian Liu in Beijing