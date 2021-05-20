Widodo urges more blows to fight Riau virus outbreak | Daily Express Online





Widodo urges more jabs to fight rise of Riau virus Posted on: Thursday, May 20, 2021















A worker clears the road to Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, under restrictions on small-scale public activities. (Antara Foto) RIAU: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Minister of Health to send more doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Riau province to boost vaccination aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection. The state of Riau would improve and normalize in the second quarter (this year), ”Jokowi said on Wednesday, accompanied by the governor of Riau Syamsuar and the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as he attended the meeting. implementation of the vaccination program. Jokowi noted that priority was being given to the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to the cities of Pekanbaru and Dumai in order to flatten the Covid-19 curve. PUBLICITY Residents of Riau province should be vaccinated as part of the government’s efforts to develop herd immunity in the country. In the city of Pekanbaru, health authorities have planned to administer the vaccination to 10,800 people at three sites within three days. As of Tuesday evening, Riau recorded 52,297 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 3,236 patients in independent isolation and 905 people hospitalized with Covid-19 infection. A total of 46,793 patients have recovered and 1,363 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the virus, which has spread to 12 districts and towns in the province. PUBLICITY In the city of Pekanbaru, the total number of confirmed cases reached 23,924, while 507 people had died from Covid-19. In Dumai City, the total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 4,919, while 88 people succumbed to the virus. Related News: Governor urges families to exercise caution at funerals of Covid patients Riau provincial government extended restrictions on Small Scale Public Activities (PPKM) to two additional weeks until May 31, 2021, in due to the high number of Covid-19 cases. The extension of the policy of restriction of public activities was stipulated in the letter of instruction from the Governor of Riau on the extension of restrictions of public activities at the village level to the level of the neighborhood association / town. community unit (RT / RW), secretary of the Riau provincial Covid-19 management working group, Jenri Salmon Ginting said here on Tuesday. “It is true that the Governor, in his capacity as head of the (provincial) working group on the management of Covid-19, extended the micro-scale restrictions on public activities in the districts and municipalities of Riau to from today, ”he remarked. Restrictions on small-scale public activities have been extended to the village level and to the RT / WR level due to the development of Covid-19 cases in each district or municipality, he noted. “Thus, the extension of public activity restrictions takes into account the criteria of controlled areas (Covid-19) down to the lower level, the RT / RW level”, he added.









