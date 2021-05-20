Corona LIVE: Delhi Reports 3,231 New Cases; the positivity rate drops to 5.5%; Milkha Singh tested positive for Covid-19





India is grappling with a second severe wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Covid India Live Update, Coronavirus Case & Live India Coverage: Will India face a third wave of coronavirus infections? No one can predict it. But if we follow the Covid-19 restrictions and take a vaccine, we can expect the next wave, if it does occur, to be weaker. However, India has started to witness a massive drop in daily coronavirus cases. The country reported less than 3 lakh new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, for the third day in a row. The positivity rate has also declined. But the high number of deaths remains a concern. India has seen more than 75,000 deaths from complications from the coronavirus so far this month, by far the highest of any month. The previous record was held in April 2021, with around 49,000 dead. Also read: Expect Covid-19 containment from August, but serious work remains to be done, says global expert Bhramar Mukherjee According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 2,76,070 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,874 deaths in the past 24 hours. The country reported less than 3 lakh cases for the fourth day in a row. States / UTs like Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka, which until some time ago were the biggest contributors to the Indias Covid-19 tally, have started reporting fewer cases, indicating that the Covid pandemic -19 could decrease. However, an analysis of this month’s data showed that the Covid-19 wave has now shifted to eastern India as the region has started reporting more cases while western India has started to report more cases. India, so far the epicenter of the Covid-19 surge, has seen a drop in coronavirus infections. . In the south, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, however, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka have started to see a drop in Covid-19 cases. Also Read: CoWIN Vaccine Registration for 18+: COVID-19 Vaccination Registration India Phase 3 Starts Here Everything You Need to Know In the midst of this Prime Minister, Narendra will hold a meeting today at 11 a.m. on the management of Covid-19. He will interact with DMs and Field Managers from 10 states – Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh. Officials from the Union’s Ministry of Health will also participate. According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the virtual meeting. She had skipped Prime Minister Modis’ last meeting on Covid-19 with chief ministers on April 24. As the country tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections spreading to rural areas, here are the latest confirmed updates on Covid-19 in India and around the world:

