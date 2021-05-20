Turkish businessman freed after 10 years in Syrian prison

ANKARA

A Turkish businessman was arrested in 2011 after traveling to Syria for business purposes, and was released after 10 years after being found not guilty.

Vakkas Orhan, released from Syrian prison after a decade, met his family in Ankara with an explosion of emotions.

Orhan, who owns a company operating in the heating sector in Adiyaman Province in southeastern Turkey, traveled to Syria in 2011 on business.

With the emergence of civil war in Syria, Orhan was among many Turkish citizens arrested under the instructions of Bashar al-Assad.

Citing his photo taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an inauguration ceremony in Adiyaman as the reason for his arrest, Orhan was locked in a prison in Aleppo province, in northern Syria.

He was put in solitary confinement for a while and was finally released after 10 years when it was noticed that he was not guilty.

Handed over to Turkish authorities in the southern province of Hatay on May 18, Orhan was reunited with his family living in Yenimahalle district, the Turkish capital of Ankara, on Wednesday.

He was greeted at the door of his home by his wife Ayse, daughter Fadime, son Haci and grandchildren, as well as his nephew.

Unable to hold back their emotions, Orhan and his family burst into tears when reunited.

The Anadolu Agency was there to capture the unforgettable moment of Orhan and his family.

Recounting his imprisonment times to Anadolu Agency, Orhan said, “I am full of joy to be reunited with my parents, my children and my freedom. (…) For exactly 10 years, I prayed to God to give me my freedom, my country, my family. “

He said he was treated badly in Syria and suffered from hunger.

“I was 80 kilos (176 pounds) before leaving for Syria. But in prison, I fell to 35 kilos (77 pounds). Praise be to Allah, I am extremely well at the moment, very happy”, a- he said.

Orhan said he had visited many countries but had never seen such a benevolent state as the Republic of Turkey. He also added that the country had changed since he left.

Arrested after being reported as a friend of the Turkish President

He said he was arrested after being denounced as a “friend of (President) Erdogan”, and added that he had been subjected to physical and moral pressure during his detention, but that he had not. not lost hope despite everything.

“I was under great physical and spiritual pressure. Despite this, I was never desperate. I said to myself: ‘Allah will open this door for me one day and I will return to my country’,” he said. He underlines.

Orhan’s wife Ayse also expressed her joy at being reunited with her husband and said: “10 years of desire is over.”

“My husband went there [Syria] for business, he deserved nothing, ”she added.

Fadime, Orhan’s daughter, said they could celebrate Eid (the Muslim holiday) for the first time after many years.

She added that the “only important thing” was to have “your loved ones with you”.

