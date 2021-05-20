Westminster sketch: Boris Johnson mocks Ian Blackfords Wee Heilan Croft with his fields full of fish





Is a blast of wind from an audience member at the opera appropriate? It is not an idle or abstract reverie. I raise the issue by making, of course, an indirect reference to the Prime Minister’s questions.

On our first question, some of you might say, “Yeah, better out than in. And probably better than all that screaming and screaming anyway.” I suspect this is a minority view, although it is just opinions (the tragedy of humanity).

So our theme is relevance and where we think it applies and where we think it doesn’t. So when the SNP chief in Westminster spoke with his usual trembling passion about the plight of Scottish farmers and ranchers likely to be caused by duty-free imports of Australian beef and lamb, and the Prime Minister replied, mocking the questioner’s self-image. a crofter, the question arises: was this appropriate? Some of you say yes. You already have a beef with Ian Blackford, largely because he’s beefy. Other than that, the House of Commons is the knockabout capital of the world, where everything is fair in banter and oratory. READ MORE: Scottish Icons – The Antonine Wall Others say: no, this man Boris Johnson is a jerk and a knave, and it was a shame to treat a serious subject like this with such frivolity. Mr Blackford, for his part, was helpless and furious, sitting at a distance in his hoose on the Isle of Skye, where a minor man might have been tempted to step out and yell at a sheep to quell his rage. Here’s how the episode played out. Calling himself ‘a member of the Scottish crofting community’, former investment banker Mr Blackford said a government deal such as the one under advisement would be ‘disastrous’ for farmers and farmers. He demanded that, “just for once”, Mr Johnson directly address the threat to those who may be most affected. The Prime Minister laughed and was delighted to see background footage of Mr Blackford’s estate, “the humble representative of the crofting community”. What larks. That said, he didn’t play it all for a laugh, but asked why Mr Blackford was afraid of free trade and had no faith in ‘what the Scottish people can do’. An irate Mr. Blackford described it as “quite frightening” and “pathetic” to hear such a serious subject dealt with in this way. He demanded that the prime minister “think again” about the prospect of sending farms and crofts “down”. Wee witticism there from Mr. Blackford now. Oddly, Mr Johnson began his response this time by pointing out the “enormous opportunities in our fisheries”. Perhaps it is his understanding that haddock grazes bucolicly on the grassy fields while their offspring – known as lambs – frolic deliciously. Beyond that, he accused MB of wanting to “go up the drawbridge” and bring the country back to the EU, there to be governed by Brussels. It is still a source of frustration for Mr Blackford that Mr Johnson always had the last laugh, as he no doubt would have liked to follow the point of the drawbridge by pouring boiling oil on the Prime Minister’s tousled heid and by making him go up the ramparts. . Previously, Boris and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer had jousted over the pandemic, the latter accusing the former of leaving all kinds of variations with its open border policy. But the Prime Minister said Labor’s policy of suspending all travel was ludicrous as much of Britain’s food was imported from ‘abrode’, as he poshly put it. The main source of contention, however, was whether or not to vacation in a country on the so-called Orange List. This was the subject of a lot of confusion, with the official message broadcasting something like, “Come on. Do not leave. Go but don’t come back. Return. Oh, do what you love. Oh, what about that country that wasn’t on the orange list yesterday? Well, it’s now. Sir Keir pleaded through the fog for clarity from the right, honorable beast face across the way. READ MORE: Haddock for Humphrey like Jakeys neck cans on the pier Mr Johnson, for that was him, said he wanted the opposition to shut up and support the government for once – I’m paraphrasing but not by much – and vaguely clarified that Amber Countries are for essential travel, which prompted Sir Keir to point out somewhat dishonestly that the Welsh secretary had said the holidays were essential (he actually said some people mistakenly thought that). In other developments, Andrew Bowie (Con) thought it would be appropriate for the Prime Minister to come and help plant Japanese cherry blossoms in his constituency of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, while Virginia Crosbie (Con) thought that ‘it was equally fitting that he visited her. Ynys Mon constituency in Wales. The Prime Minister replied respectively that planting such trees would be “the icing on the cake” of free trade with Japan, and that his policy applied “the Vick’s inhaler to the nostrils of the Welsh dragon”. What a nasal reverie seems a fitting note to end this report on the serious business of yesterday’s debates in Westminster. Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the Herald.







