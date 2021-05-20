Home Intel Republicans say ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ of Wuhan COVID lab leak

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the The House Intelligence Committee said there is “significant circumstantial evidence” that the COVID-19 outbreak originated from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, urging the federal government to do “more pressure on China “to allow a” full and credible investigation “at the source of the global pandemic.

Ranking committee member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., And Republicans on the panel released a report on Wednesday, first obtained by Fox News, saying it is “crucial for health experts and the US government to understand the origin of the COVID-19 virus “to prevent” or rapidly mitigate future pandemics. ”

HOUSE INTEL REPUBLICANS PRESS BIDEN, DNI HAINES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE THEORY OF COVID-19 LABORATORY LEAKS

“International efforts to find the true source of the virus, however, have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from the People’s Republic of China,” the Republicans wrote. “Nonetheless, significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Republicans in China pointed to “the history of research lab leaks resulting in infections” and warnings from U.S. diplomats in China as early as 2017 that the Wuhan lab was conducting “dangerous research” on coronaviruses without following “protocols. safety requirements, risking an accidental outbreak of a pandemic. ”

Republicans also pointed to public reports that “several researchers at the Wuhan lab were sickened by COVID-19-like symptoms” in the fall of 2019, and the Chinese military “was involved in the Wuhan lab.”

“In contrast, little circumstantial evidence has emerged to support the PRC’s claim that COVID-19 was a natural occurrence, having leaped from another species to humans,” they wrote, claiming that the Chinese authorities “have failed to identify the original species that is believed to have spread the virus to humans, which is central to their theory of zoonotic transfer.”

Republicans on the Committee also claimed there were “clear signs” that US government agencies and academic institutions “have funded or collaborated on gain-of-office research” at the Wuhan lab, saying the research ” had been published even after the US government suspended these types of studies in the US due to ethical concerns about their biowarfare applicability and potential to accidentally trigger a pandemic.

“To protect US citizens from future pandemics, the US government must put more pressure on China to allow full and credible investigations into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow polls on the likelihood of it being the result of ‘a lab leak,’ the report states. “The US government must also provide a full account of any US cooperation with the Wuhan labs coronavirus research, including support for these projects with US government funds.”

The report was released after Nunes and other members of the GOP committee wrote letters to President Biden and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, accusing the intelligence community of failing to provide timely updates. on its investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and not being. “forthcoming” on “the processes he undertook to make seemingly authoritative statements at the start of the pandemic on the origins of the viral findings which are now in question.”

The letters demanded that the intelligence community hand over all its information on the origins of COVID-19, requesting any report on a possible “collaboration” between the Wuhan laboratory and the Chinese military. He asked for all the evidence that intelligence agencies had to prove that the coronavirus had erupted naturally and came from animals, and also asked if the intelligence community was involved in reviews of the “gain-of-office” research and whether it was appropriate to fund this research outside of the United States

The letters set a deadline of May 31 to begin providing relevant information to the request.

WUHAN’S LAB LEAK CORONAVIRUS THEORY FOR CHAMBER REPUBLICS REQUEST ANSWERS

The calls for more information come after the White House said last month it felt China had “not been transparent” in releasing its findings on the origins of COVID-19, as part of a report she wrote in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

The report rejected claims that COVID-19 had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan and instead called the theory of zoonotic transmission, or transfer of infection from animals to humans, “likely to very likely.” .

The White House said the WHO China report lacked crucial information and provided only a “partial and incomplete picture” of the origin of the virus.

Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on China and the WHO to allow international experts “unhindered access” to data and allow them to ask people questions about the data. field at the time of the epidemic. Psaki said US medical experts are still reviewing the report, but the White House believes it “is out of date.”

RAND PAUL, FAUCI SPAR ON COVID ORIGINS

The report calls the possibility that the virus has spread from an animal reservoir to an animal host, followed by further spread within that intermediate host which then transmits it to humans, “probably to very likely.” He calls the idea that the virus could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology “extremely unlikely.”

The report called for further investigation in all areas except the laboratory leak hypothesis.

Even WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said research teams’ assessment of whether the coronavirus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident was not “extensive enough “.

President Biden said last month that he had not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the origins of COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.