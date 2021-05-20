PM Imran Khan included in Wisden’s all-time XI





Prime Minister Imran Khan is included in the All-Time XI by Wisden India. He made the list as the highest ranked all-around cricketer of all time.

He shares the list with Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakarra, Gary Sobers, George Lohmann, Sydney Barnes and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Although Imran Khan makes this XI based on his all-time bowling rank, it should be noted that he is also No.6 in the ICC all-time overall standings. A generational leader and one of the greatest players to ever groom the sport, Imran Khan has taken Pakistani cricket to new heights in both formats of the game, read Prime Minister Imran Khan’s website.

Wisdens All Time World Test XI, according to the ICC ranking:

Len HuttonJack HobbsDon Bradman (c) Ricky PontingSteve SmithKumar Sangakkara (wk) Garry SobersImran KhanGeorge LohmannSydney BarnesMuttiah Muralitharan # Cricket

– (@ imtheguy007) May 19, 2021

The website recognized his exceptional career in cricket and his tremendous accomplishments in a special note written for him.

Read more: Imran Khan defeats Virat Kohli to become top cricket giant

A game changer with bat and ball, he won eight Player of the Series awards during his Test career, the third highest total. He also remains one of four players to register 100 races and collect 10 wickets in the same test, the website said.

At the time of his retirement, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket taker in the format and fifth overall. His overall numbers are great, but as a captain they’re amazing. He’s averaged 52 with the stick and 20 with the ball in 48 tries as a Pakistani skipper, the author added in Wisden, India.

Earlier this year in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan beat Virat Kohli in an online poll conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) polls on the social media platform of Twitter. ICC had conducted an online survey asking users who they believed was the cricket giant among the options offered. Options included Indian skipper Virat Kohli, South African player AB de Villiers, Meg Laming and former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan.

Read More: PM Imran Khan Looks Glamorous In His Climax 80s Avatar

Prime Minister Imran Khan won the ballot as thousands of his fans and followers voted for him. Interestingly, PM Khan edged Indian skipper Kohli in the poll by a narrow margin. Kohli got 46% of the vote while Prime Minister Khan got 47% of the vote. South African cricketer AB de Villiers won 6% of the vote and Meg Lamming received 0.5% of the vote.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos