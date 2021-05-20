Azerbaijani President to participate in video conference discussions at Nizami Ganjavi International Center





Discussions by videoconference of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center “South Caucasus: prospects for regional development and cooperation” will be held with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on 20 May. The discussions will be joined by former presidents, prime ministers, senior officials, prominent public and political figures, diplomats and political scientists from different countries. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Ganja, hometown of the poet of Nizami Ganjavi, in the framework of the 870th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet on September 30, 2012. Continuing its activities with the support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers and eminent international academics from more than 50 foreign countries. The main governing body is the Board of Directors, which is made up of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board consists of 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 distinguished members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia and five from four countries in Africa. The co-chairs of the Center are the former President of the Republic of Latvia (1999–2007), Vaira Vike-Freiberga and the former Vice-President of the World Bank (1992–2000), Mr. Ismail Serageldin. The Center is the main organizer of the Baku World Forum held in Baku since 2013. A total of seven Baku World Forums and 42 high-level meetings have taken place since 2013. Each of the forums has been attended by over 4,000 foreign guests. . The Center currently cooperates closely with influential international organizations such as the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Italian Society for International Organizations, the Academy world of arts and sciences. , Lancet Commission, UNAIDS, UNAOC. Today, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become the highest level cooperation platform, traditionally hosting the Baku World Forum in Baku and various important meetings to discuss global challenges. The main objective of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is to contribute to global events and activities aimed at promoting peace and justice in the world, as well as tolerance, mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue. At the same time, the Center attaches great importance to the study and promotion of the legacy of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in ​​the world. In accordance with the Ordinance of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of January 5, 2021 on the declaration of 2021 “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in the country, the Center intends to carry out a number of activities in this direction. News.Az

