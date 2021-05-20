Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend groundbreaking ceremony for China-Russia nuclear energy cooperation project

On the afternoon of May 19, 2021, President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a nuclear energy cooperation project, the Tianwan nuclear power plant and the Xudapu nuclear power plant, by video link to Beijing.

President Xi Jinping arrived at the main hall of the Great Hall of the People at around 5 p.m. Beijing time and waved to Putin, who had joined the main hall of the Kremlin.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, He Lifeng, co-chaired the ceremony with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Officials from relevant departments and local governments, as well as manufacturers’ representatives from China and Russia attended the ceremony from the secondary site of Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, Subsite of the Xudapu nuclear power plant in Huludao city, Liaoning province and two Russian sub-sites in the Moscow government building and the nuclear machine plant in Rostov. Company officials from the two countries reported on the progress of the project to the two heads of state.

Xi and Putin respectively delivered their speeches.

Xi praised the launch of the China-Russia nuclear cooperation project and paid tribute to the builders of the two countries. Xi Jinping said this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation. President Putin and I have agreed to take bilateral relations to a higher level and expand ties to broader areas. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic unprecedented in a century, China and Russia have firmly supported each other and cooperated closely and effectively, which is a shining demonstration of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era.

Xi stressed that energy cooperation has always been the most important area of ​​practical cooperation, which generates the greatest success and covers the widest field between the two countries. Nuclear energy is the strategic priority of bilateral cooperation and a series of major projects have been completed and put into operation. The four nuclear power plants that started construction today mark another major milestone in China-Russia nuclear energy cooperation. Xi presented a three-point proposal.

First, we must first adhere to the principle of security and define a model for global cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. It is necessary to build and operate the four units with high quality and high standards, to create a world benchmark in nuclear safety, to take full advantage of complementary advantages, to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation and multilateral in the field of nuclear energy, and further contribute to the development of the global nuclear energy industry.

Secondly, we must deepen scientific and technological cooperation in the field of nuclear energy by sticking to the engine of innovation. We need to deepen cooperation in the field of basic research, key technological R&D and the transformation of innovative achievements in the field of nuclear energy, such as nuclear environmental protection, nuclear medicine, fuel nuclear and advanced nuclear technology, to promote the deep integration of the nuclear power industry and the new generation of digital technologies, and contribute to greater wisdom to the innovative development of nuclear power to the global scale.

Third, we must adhere to a strategic collaboration to promote the coordinated development of the global energy governance system. There is a need to promote the construction of a global energy governance system featuring justice, equity, balance, inclusiveness, openness and shared benefits, and to contribute more solutions to global energy governance. Responding to climate change is a common task for all countries. China and Russia should promote more low-carbon cooperation projects and play a constructive role in achieving global sustainable development goals.

Putin expressed his warm congratulations on the start of construction of the Tianwan nuclear power plant and the Xudapu nuclear power plant. Russia has the confidence to work with China to move the construction of the project forward smoothly and safely. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Russian-Chinese relations are at the highest level in history. The consensus reached between President Xi and I has been well implemented with increasingly broad areas of cooperation. Cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of nuclear energy marks an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between the two countries, and I believe that the start-up of the four nuclear power plants will not only inject new vitality in the pursuit of development. Russian-Chinese relations, but also help achieve peak carbon dioxide emissions targets and achieve carbon neutrality. It will also help tackle global climate change and achieve sustainable development for humanity.

Chinese officials at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant Subsite and Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant Subsite then reported to the two heads of state that preparations for the start of construction were completed.

President Xi issued the instruction “Start!”

Russian officials informed the two heads of state that the equipment is ready for installation.

President Putin issued the instruction “Start!”

The project was officially launched when the first cement tank was poured on the construction site of the power plants.

Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi attended the ceremony.

Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant Units 7 and 8 and Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 constitute the important project of a comprehensive nuclear energy cooperation agreement. It was signed with a witness by the two heads of state in June 2018. When completed and put into operation, annual electricity production will reach 37.6 billion kilowatt-hours, which is equivalent to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by carbon by 30.68 million tonnes per year.