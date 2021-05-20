Arlene Foster meets Boris Johnson for the last time as Prime Minister





Arlene Foster said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to deal with the Northern Ireland protocol which she said was causing damage to the North. Ms Foster last met Mr Johnson in Downing Street in London as Prime Minister on Thursday. Speaking to reporters outside of No 10, she said Brexit and the protocol should be considered separately. I believe in Brexit because I think we had to leave the European Union and all the strict rules that existed, to allow us to be more flexible, to allow us to have a place in the world, she said. declared. But if the UK is to have a new place in the world, Northern Ireland has to be part of it and, at present, due to the protocol, has not been. Ms Foster said Mr Johnson and Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost had listened but the time to act now was to add: Every day the protocol remains as it is, there is more damage done to Northern Ireland. Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, all products are normally allowed to be exported from the European Union to Northern Ireland unchecked, to avoid re-entry from checkpoints along the border with the Republic and to minimize potential disruption to cross-border trade. Article 16 The protocol includes Article 16 which allows the EU or the UK to unilaterally suspend certain aspects of its operations if either party considers that this aspect causes economic, societal or environmental hardship. In January, the EU invoked Article 16 amid a row over vaccine shortages. Ms Foster said it may well be that Article 16 will be invoked again in relation to trade. We have always said, when the European Commission tried to invoke Article 16 at the end of January, that Europeans were very happy to do it in terms of vaccines and to make sure they had enough. vaccines. This is causing real damage to Northern Ireland in terms of trade, but also in terms of union and therefore the Prime Minister has to act and I hope Lord Frost will come up with proposals very very soon. The outgoing DUP leader announced her resignation last month following an internal revolt within her party. Edwin Poots was narrowly elected to succeed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last week. Mr Poots is expected to appoint a colleague as prime minister to allow him to focus on leading the party. Ms Foster is due to step down as party leader on May 28. Ms Fosters’ meeting with Mr Johnson came amid speculation over whether she will remain as prime minister until the end of June as scheduled, or whether Mr Poots will push to install a replacing earlier. Mr Poots has promised to get rid of the Northern Ireland protocol. Pennsylvania

