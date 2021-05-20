Inside Trump’s push to oust his own FBI boss





Trump’s anger at Wray was episodic, flaring up whenever the low-key FBI chief passed his radar. The testimony of Congress on Russia, still a sensitive subject, could anger Trump. Much like Wrays’ statements about election security or his defenses against the Foreign Intelligence Watch Act, a law the former president accused of allowing Democrats to spy on his 2016 campaign. Trump also believed that Wray was weak, according to one of Trump’s former officials.

A former Trump White House official said Trump has always flirted with the idea of ​​sacking Wray. But in April 2020, Trumps’ zeal to oust Wray was intense as it always has been and fairly consistent back then, another former senior Trump official recalled. On this occasion, it is not clear exactly what triggered Trump’s anger. But at the time, the president had recently pushed back Democrats’ early efforts to impeach him and felt liberated, officials said.

The problem with firing Wray, for a White House made up of neophytes and torn by dissent, was simply how to do it. The assistants who were periodically tasked with firing the Engineering Wrays had no idea how to carry out such a maneuver without creating a massive political comeback, two former officials said. The Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, had rejected White House demands to fire Wray, who was widely respected on Capitol Hill. And Trump, always easily distracted, rarely followed his bouts of action.

A mysterious encounter

It all came to a head in late April, when Barr and an aide went to the White House for a routine meeting in the office of then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Instead, a member of staff in his office pulled over Barr and told him he was going to meet in the Roosevelt Room, where such meetings usually don’t take place.

Barr found it odd to be put in this room, especially since no one else was there when they entered. Soon after, John McEntee, the powerful head of the Presidential Office of Personnel and a stalwart of Trump, entered. Then Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, also entered the room.

Barr asked McEntee, what is it? said one of Trump’s former officials.

McEntee hesitated and checked his phone. They were waiting for the others, he told Barr.

Smoking, Barr left the room and stormed into Meadows’ office. What is happening? He asked.

In a very brief conversation, Meadows shook his head and said he didn’t know the meeting with Roosevelt Room was going to happen and told Barr not to worry.

Then, in a meeting later that day with Pat Cipollone, the attorney for Meadows and the White House, Barr demanded to know what was going on. When told that Trump wanted to replace Wray with Evanina and make Patel the deputy director of the FBI, Barr calmly told them that he couldn’t stay at his job if Trumps preferred the choices were in the FBI over. his objection, two of the former officials familiar with said the encounter.

Cipollone, who also said he was completely unaware of what was going on until now, sided with Barr: he told his two colleagues that the attorney general should be involved. in the process of deciding who should be a director of the FBI, and who Wray should stay.

And that was it: The White House finally backed down on the plan once it realized Barr would step down, according to two of Trump’s former officials.

They hoped it would be a done deal, it was said, and Barr would only cause the staff change.

One of the reasons for placing Evanina and Patel in the FBI, according to a former Trump administration official, was to have what the White House considered trusted people in these agencies.

Evanina had many of the right credentials: he had spent 24 years with the FBI, including in executive positions. He was then assigned to the CIA as head of the agency’s Counterintelligence Division and Counterintelligence Group before becoming head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center in 2014, a post that he left last January.

Patel’s installation, however, would be controversial. He was a harsh critic of the intelligence and law enforcement community, especially when it came to his treatment of Trump. And the administration should also have done something with the current Deputy Director, David Bowdich, who was highly regarded and respected among FBI agents.

Patel, in a previous role as senior adviser to Republican Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had led efforts by California lawmakers to refute Special Advisor Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russia. He then joined the staff of the National Security Council, where he became the Senior Director of Counterterrorism. By the time of the White House meeting in April, Patel had recently changed positions to become a senior adviser in the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Patel and Meadows also did not respond to requests for comment. Evanina and McEntee declined to comment.

The April meeting, however, would not be the last time Trump raised the idea of ​​sacking Wray, including in conversations with Barr directly. Even after this dramatic episode, the President broached the subject once or twice, but in a less aggressive manner.

When you thought it had finally calmed down, the next thing you know, he would want to do it again, a former Trump official said.

