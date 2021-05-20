World War 3: China “Kicks Out” US Guided Missile Destroyer After “Trespass” Incident | World | New

South China Sea: expert discusses tensions

The South China Sea is a hotly contested region and faces claims from China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines. Diplomatic relations between nations are already extremely strained.

Although it does not claim any part of the archipelago, the United States has increased its military presence in the region in order to counter Beijing’s domination. But now the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has kicked out the destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur as the US Navy claims it is complying with international law. A spokesperson for China’s Southern Theater Command said China will “resolutely safeguard” its sovereignty and security in the hotly contested region. According to the People’s Daily, the spokesperson said that “the PLA expelled the US guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur which entered Chinese territorial waters in the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.

“China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and security, regional peace and stability.” Beijing accused the United States of “provocation” after a guided missile destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait. The US Navy issued a statement explaining why the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, the USS Curtis Wilbur, respected international law. The statement said, “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. READ MORE: South China Sea: Duterte from Philippines imposes gag order on Beijing

“The US military will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits.” However, China has denounced the US Navy for “disrupting” the peace in the disputed waters. A Chinese Theater Command spokesperson said, “US actions are sending the wrong signals to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” Taiwan has faced a long-standing conflict with mainland China since a separate government was established on the island following the Chinese Civil War in 1949. DON’T MISS

The nation remains an important ally of Western countries due to its proximity to Communist China. Fears have erupted in recent weeks that under Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing is using military force to reunite Taiwan with mainland China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last month, “I would like to stress that upholding the one-China principle is one of the essential elements of Sino-Australian relations. “Taiwan is part of Chinese territory that cannot be separated.

“The Taiwan question is entirely an internal Chinese matter and is related to the fundamental interests of China and we will not accept any interference or interference from outside forces in this area.” Pressure is mounting on members of the “Quad” – including Australia, Japan, India and the United States – to counter China’s dominance over Taiwan. In April, Wang accused Canberra of “meddling” in Beijing’s internal affairs and argued that there was “no room for any form of Taiwan independence.” He said, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the Taiwan issue is only for the internal affairs of China which involves the fundamental interests of China and does not allow any foreign interference.

