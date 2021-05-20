Connect with us

Politics

She hijacked PM Modi Meet, ashamed

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By


`` She hijacked the PM meeting, ashamed '': Mamata Banerjee's ex-aide

Suvendu Adhikari said Mamata Banerjee had “once again shown complete disinterest in the administration”.

Calcutta:

Mamata Banerjee’s comments today on “one nation, all humiliation”, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting senior ministers at a meeting on Covid, prompted an immediate reaction from the BJP, including his former assistant Suvendu Adhikari.

The Bengal chief minister had “once again shown her complete disinterest in the administration” and politicized the prime minister’s meeting with the district magistrates, Suvendu Adhikari said, using the word “shameful” for her former mentor.

“To put it plainly, Prime Minister Modi has held many meetings with the Chief Ministers over the past few months, how many has Mamata Banerjee attended? ZERO. Now she’s hijacking a PM-DM meeting to say that she was denied the opportunity to speak. Shameful! “- said the deputy of the BJP in tweets.

“Cooperative federalism is the firm commitment of Prime Minister Modi unlike Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who believes only in conflicted federalism.” He scathingly added that while Bengal’s Covid numbers “are miserable,” the chief minister wanted to play politics.

Mamata Banerjee had previously alleged that the prime minister did not allow any senior minister to speak during his meeting today with district officials.

“It was not a one-way communication … it was a one-sided humiliation … One nation, all humiliation,” said the chief minister, who has been to and from several meetings on Covid. also skipped a few.

“Is the prime minister so insecure that he didn’t want to listen to the chief ministers? Why is he so afraid? If he didn’t want to hear the chief ministers, why call us? let some district magistrates speak and insulted the chief ministers, ”she said.

The prime minister, she said, never asked about the availability of beds, vaccines or oxygen or the state of black fungal infection in Covid patients. “We are embarrassed, ashamed,” she said.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as “arrogant” and “flippant”, she said: “So many states were represented. No one was allowed to speak. What do they think? Are we slave laborers or puppets? federal structure. “

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the senior minister saying she tried to derail the meeting. “Mamata Banerjee behaved inappropriately. She didn’t attend so many meetings. Today she tried to disrupt the meeting. If the Prime Minister wants to know what a good job the district officials are doing in some parts of the country, so what’s wrong? ”Mr. Prasad said.

“What happened is unfortunate, shameful and reprehensible,” said the top BJP leader.

The ruling party said that since 2015, Ms Banerjee had missed many important meetings with the prime minister, such as those on the restructuring of the planning commission, the land bill and “One Nation, One Election”.

Ms Banerjee’s collision with the BJP has been an almost daily affair since coming to power in Bengal for a third consecutive term in an election preceded by one of the most acrimonious campaigns in recent times.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: