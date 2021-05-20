She hijacked PM Modi Meet, ashamed

Suvendu Adhikari said Mamata Banerjee had “once again shown complete disinterest in the administration”.

Calcutta:

Mamata Banerjee’s comments today on “one nation, all humiliation”, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting senior ministers at a meeting on Covid, prompted an immediate reaction from the BJP, including his former assistant Suvendu Adhikari.

The Bengal chief minister had “once again shown her complete disinterest in the administration” and politicized the prime minister’s meeting with the district magistrates, Suvendu Adhikari said, using the word “shameful” for her former mentor.

“To put it plainly, Prime Minister Modi has held many meetings with the Chief Ministers over the past few months, how many has Mamata Banerjee attended? ZERO. Now she’s hijacking a PM-DM meeting to say that she was denied the opportunity to speak. Shameful! “- said the deputy of the BJP in tweets.

“Cooperative federalism is the firm commitment of Prime Minister Modi unlike Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who believes only in conflicted federalism.” He scathingly added that while Bengal’s Covid numbers “are miserable,” the chief minister wanted to play politics.

Mamata Banerjee had previously alleged that the prime minister did not allow any senior minister to speak during his meeting today with district officials.

“It was not a one-way communication … it was a one-sided humiliation … One nation, all humiliation,” said the chief minister, who has been to and from several meetings on Covid. also skipped a few.

“Is the prime minister so insecure that he didn’t want to listen to the chief ministers? Why is he so afraid? If he didn’t want to hear the chief ministers, why call us? let some district magistrates speak and insulted the chief ministers, ”she said.

The prime minister, she said, never asked about the availability of beds, vaccines or oxygen or the state of black fungal infection in Covid patients. “We are embarrassed, ashamed,” she said.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as “arrogant” and “flippant”, she said: “So many states were represented. No one was allowed to speak. What do they think? Are we slave laborers or puppets? federal structure. “

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the senior minister saying she tried to derail the meeting. “Mamata Banerjee behaved inappropriately. She didn’t attend so many meetings. Today she tried to disrupt the meeting. If the Prime Minister wants to know what a good job the district officials are doing in some parts of the country, so what’s wrong? ”Mr. Prasad said.

“What happened is unfortunate, shameful and reprehensible,” said the top BJP leader.

The ruling party said that since 2015, Ms Banerjee had missed many important meetings with the prime minister, such as those on the restructuring of the planning commission, the land bill and “One Nation, One Election”.

Ms Banerjee’s collision with the BJP has been an almost daily affair since coming to power in Bengal for a third consecutive term in an election preceded by one of the most acrimonious campaigns in recent times.