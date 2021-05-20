Politics
Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth to form powerful armada with French nuclear carrier
Britains new HMS Queen Elizabeth warship will join Frances Charles de Gaulle aircraft carriers to form a very powerful armada in the Mediterranean in the coming months, according to defense chiefs.
The Royal Navy’s £ 3bn ($ 4.25bn) aircraft carrier with its 18 forward F35 jets and the French Navy’s 30 Rafale fighters will exhibit considerable strength, especially against any Turkish incursion into the Mediterranean oriental during the summer.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is also prepared to deal with any potential ISIS threat at sea, senior naval commanders confirmed, as it approaches its first operational trip.
The probability of HMS Queen Elizabeth The show of strength as she heads into the six-month deployment in the coming days is growing, with strikes on terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq being considered.
In addition, the aircraft carriers could be used against possible Houthi anti-ship missile installations in Yemen, should it be determined that they pose an imminent threat.
Defense chiefs have stressed that the 65,000-ton warship will lead an extremely powerful force when teamed up with the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
There will be a very important link with the French navy in the Mediterranean with the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carriers and queen elizabeth who will come together and practice together, said Angus Lapsley, general manager of MOD strategy. This will help, among other things, to underline how powerful the combined Franco-British expeditionary force can be.
The united fleet of more than a dozen of the world’s most modern warships, including Britains Type 45 missile destroyers and Astute fighter-killer submarines, will be the most powerful force seen in the Mediterranean for decades .
It will also be a symbolic moment of Anglo-French unity following a deterioration in post-Brexit relations which saw the warships of the two countries find themselves on opposing sides during a spit fishing off the island. from Jersey at the beginning of the month.
The fleet will present an imposing spectacle and a dilemma in particular for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has attempted to build a reputation as a Turkish military power with numerous foreign interventions.
The commander of British military operations, Vice Admiral Sir Ben Key, has also suggested that the fleet could contribute to the campaign against terrorists. I am quite sure that we can deal with the threat of ISIS from the strike group, he said.
Defense chiefs have also made it clear that F35 planes will be used to strike extremists in order to prevent them from gaining a foothold in Iraq.
Once the carrier strike group made up of six accompanying warships HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves the Arabian Sea in summer, it will sail east to make four long stopovers in Asia, Singapore, India, South Korea and Japan.
The potential for another flashpoint will occur when it enters the South China Sea. The UK government has yet to confirm whether HMS Queen Elizabeth will make a highly symbolic but provocative passage through the Taiwan Strait, just off the coast of mainland China.
