Riots amid racial justice protests may have helped Donald Trump





Joe Bidens vote share in Kenosha, Wisconsin was visibly low

May 22, 2021

As protesters filled the streets of America last year to denounce the murder of George Floyd, Joe Biden had reason to be nervous. Four days before Floyds’ death, Omar Wasow, an academic, published an article claiming that violent racial justice protests after the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968 sparked a backlash. The voting shares for Richard Nixon, who ran for president promising law and order, were 1.5 to 7.9 percentage points higher in predominantly white areas near violent protests than in comparable more distant ones.

Democrats’ fears now seem unfounded. According to ACLED, a database, only 6% of the 10,000 Black Lives Matter protests in May-October 2020 were violent. Mr Bidens rose in the polls following Floyds’ murder. A recent study by Bouke Klein Teeselink of Yale and Georgios Melios of University College London argued that the protests had in fact helped Mr Biden. He revealed that Democratic vote share increased more in 2016-20 in areas with good weather in late spring, resulting in large and frequent marches than in places where it rained.

However, this newspaper treated violent and peaceful protests in the same way. When the marches turned violent, data from Kenosha, Wisconsin, implies Republicans benefited.

In August, Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a black man. Enraged citizens took to the streets; many shops looted and buildings set on fire. A local business group estimated the damage at $ 50 million.

Last week, Jesse Richardson, a college student, posted a blog stating that Mr. Bidens’ share of the vote was lower in Kenosha than in similar areas of Wisconsin. As a result of its work, The Economist visited the constituency level, the smallest electoral unit. Using demographics, density, and voting history, we built a model to predict presidential votes in all 3,300 state districts.

Beyond a 30 mile radius of Kenosha, the pattern matched the reported votes well. In this circle, however, Mr. Bidens’ share of votes lagged behind his estimate. Near his center, he lost 2.4 percentage points. Among the 50 most populous counties in Wisconsins, Mr. Bidens’ largest deficit from the expected votes was in Kenosha County.

The weak performance of the presidents in Kenosha could have been caused by something other than the protests. But the more likely interpretation is that when frustration with the police turns into lawless protests, the party seeking to change the police tends to pay the electoral price.

Sources: Secretary of State for Wisconsin; United States Census Bureau; The Economist

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos