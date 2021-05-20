Imran Khan government violates IMF deal, delays audit report on COVID-19 spending





ANI | Updated: May 20, 2021 5:23 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): In violation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, the government led by Imran Khan asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to postpone a special audit report on spending related to the COVID after auditors uncover serious irregularities in spending: Pakistan federal government committed to AGP office to perform ex post audit of COVID-related supplies purchases and social payments ‘by the end of April, and the AGP department conducted the audit, reported The Express Tribune.However, a day before the deadline for finalizing the audit report expired, Pakistan’s finance ministry sought to clarify its position and asked not to print the report for the moment, informed a senior official of the AGP department. after the IMF Executive Board approved a series of new conditions Pakistan would need to implement to qualify for the next tranche of the loan. to “the timely publication of awarded contracts and information on the beneficial owners of tenderers and awarded legal persons on a centralized and publicly accessible website of the Public Procurement Regulatory Agency by the end of April 2021, as well as an ex post audit by the AGP of COVID-related activities.The results of the audit report, as part of the agreement, were to be published on the website by the country’s finance ministry by in late April, which has now been violated by the ruling government, The Express Tribune reported. The Pakistani government will now have to seek a waiver from the IMF. AGP officials said auditors found serious violations of the rules and procurement regulations and cases of mismanagement of Khan’s 1.24 trillion rupee relief program.

Irregular payments were also made to spouses of government employees under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), they added. A senior official in the AGP department said the draft report was shared. with the Ministry of Industry and Production, the Ministry of Health and other departments. According to The Express Tribune, the official said the department wrote to the finance ministry to hold a meeting this month to finalize the special audit report. According to the committee and a UK-funded report, actual spending on the Prime Minister’s relief plan has remained very low. Khan had announced the stimulus package in March last year aimed at helping the economy absorb the adverse effects of the pandemic. His government had allocated 875 billion rupees in cash expenditure, that is, areas impacting the budget balance from which 330 billion rupees had been used or were being used. [of being utilised], which equates to 38% of the cash amount, according to the report, but the UK-based report showed actual spending remained at just Rs 297 billion – 34%. The IMF had allowed the government to improve the COVID. According to The Express Tribune, Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin described the IMF conditions as implementable under the current circumstances. On the other hand, an IMF spokesperson indicated that such discussions would only take place at the time of the next review, ie after the budget. Sources said that despite the announcement of the renegotiation of the IMF program, no formal discussions took place. between Pakistan and senior IMF officials to renegotiate the program before the presentation of the next budget. (ANI)

