Bidens’ interference in Gaza war shows the powerlessness of omnipotence

The problem with being the most powerful man in the world is that someone is always trying to test you. The President of the United States is supposed to speak quietly and carry a big stick, as Teddy Roosevelt advised; but what if the stick is too big to be used with nukes or not big enough to deter the world’s monsters? And what do you do with the allies?

No US president has dared to wage a full-scale war against a foreign country since George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan and Iraq. Barack Obama could take revenge for the September 11 attacks by killing Osama Bin Laden, but he could not prevent Bashir Assad from destroying Syria. Donald Trump could kill the Caliph of Islamic States, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and even deploy the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used, but he couldn’t intimidate anyone who really mattered, not even Little Rocket Man (Kim Jong-Un). Neither Obama nor Trump even tried to force Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping to give up their assaults and crimes.

Now Joe Biden, too, is running up against the limits of his power. He has just been forced to admit that the companies behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a controversial Baltic Sea project funded by Russia and Germany, will not face any penalties. Neither the rival of the Americas nor its ally have been deterred from deepening their mutual energy dependence by threats of dire consequences if they go ahead. Instead, Ukraine was thrown under a bus by the Biden administration. In the Kremlin, they notice such things.

The most obvious example of Bidens’ bluffing is, however, Israel. The president called Benjamin Netanyahu three times in five days to pressure the Israeli prime minister to call off his airstrikes on Gaza. The conflict with Hamas has now lasted almost two weeks, and in their last conversation, Biden demanded a significant de-escalation. Netanyahu, however, politely declined his request. Even though a ceasefire is agreed upon in the next few days, the fact that Biden was pushed back by a man he knows well but heartily hates will be noted throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The truth is, Bidens’ first diplomatic move was completely misjudged. He intervened simply to appease the Democratic Party left in Congress, while his counterpart in Jerusalem fights for political survival. In such a contest, Netanyahu had much more to lose by stepping back and much more to gain by standing firm. Biden not only harassed Bibi in person, but also briefed the media accordingly. Big mistake. The lame leader of a country smaller than New Jersey was able to challenge POTUS with impunity. Prestige is a precious commodity but also evanescent.

The strategy pursued by the Israel Defense Forces has been well disguised but very successful: it is to degrade as much as possible the vast network of underground tunnels and bunkers under the Gaza Strip known as the metro. So far, the IDF claims it has destroyed around 60 miles of the Gaza metro, burying dozens of Hamas terrorists in the process. Despite claims of disproportionate Palestinian casualties, it appears that only about a quarter of them are civilians; the rest belongs to Hamas. This is a better ratio than other air forces, including the US Air Force, usually achieve. The IDF used precision weapons in Gaza, rather than the blind bunker hunters deployed in Syria and elsewhere let alone the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb dropped by US forces on ISIS tunnels in Afghanistan, which wiped out everything in a radius of 1000 meters. Many of the civilians killed in Gaza are victims of either rockets and Hamass depots, or collapsing buildings because they were mined by the metro.

The purpose of the IDF’s strategy, as Netanyahu undoubtedly tried to explain to Biden, is not only to deter Hamas from attacking Israeli cities, but also to send a warning to Hezbollah and to Israel. ‘Iran. The former has a much larger arsenal of missiles deployed in Lebanon, while the latter is developing an underground nuclear capability. The IDF is determined to prove to these enemies that it can destroy even the most sophisticated underground facilities. The current conflict has also demonstrated that Israel’s defensive systems, notably the Iron Dome, have kept pace with the Hamass rocket science provided by Iran. Despite this, Israeli civilian casualties are double its population – the equivalent of several hundred Americans. Netanyahus must show Israel’s enemies that he is always ahead in this struggle for survival is why Bidens’s coaxing has fallen on deaf ears.

The president needs to consider more carefully when to intervene and why. Being intimidated by the media or by one’s party by risking one’s prestige projects an image not of strength, but of weakness. When American interests are directly involved, as is the case in South Korea or Taiwan, for example, it is only fitting that Biden wields the big stick. He is also right to protest against the blatant and flagrant violations of human rights, whether collective as in the case of China or Burma or individual, as in the case of the Russian opposition leader Alexei. Navalny. But the president must be careful not to get caught up in complex, long-standing and deadly disputes like the one between Israel and the Palestinians. If and when both parties are ready to make a deal and need an honest broker, he should be ready to oblige. But that’s not where we are. The best thing Biden can do is just let go. All he has done so far is demonstrate the helplessness of omnipotence.



A message from TheArticle







We are the only publication that is committed to covering all angles. We have an important contribution to make, which is needed more than ever, and we need your help to continue publishing throughout the pandemic. So please donate.

