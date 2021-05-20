Politics
Pakistan hopes special UNGA meeting will help end Israeli aggression
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan, while reiterating its strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people, hoped on Thursday that the special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly will help the international community to end to Israeli aggression.
We hope that the special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly will help send a strong message on behalf of the OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation] to the international community to help end Israeli aggression and take concrete steps to find a solution to the Palestinian problem, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told a weekly press briefing .
As part of the intensive diplomatic outreach efforts of Pakistanis to mobilize international support, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurshi was currently in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meeting on the Palestinian issue today. , did he declare.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that in flagrant violation of all humanitarian standards and international human rights law, Israel staged a series of heavy airstrikes in Gaza, attacked innocent civilians in inside and outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, forced evictions and imposed restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of the Palestinian people.
The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces has left scores of innocent Palestinians dead and injured, including women and children, he added.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that since the current escalation in Palestine, Pakistan has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts to underline the worsening situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Our outreach efforts are aimed at formulating a unified and unequivocal response from the international community against Israeli aggression, he said.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson in this regard referred to the telephone conversations held by Prime Minister Imran Khan with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also had discussions with his counterparts from a number of countries, including Afghanistan, China, Egypt, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Turkey and the United States, he added.
The spokesperson added that the Foreign Minister also represented Pakistan at the virtual open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.
During all these interactions, he said, the prime minister and the foreign minister condemned the indiscriminate use of force and attacks by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa and Gaza, called for protection civilians and underlined the need for the international community to take urgent measures to remedy the grave situation in the occupied territories.
They also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and called for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine: Based on internationally agreed parameters; With pre-1967 borders; and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital, he added.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman mentioned that on his way to New York, the Foreign Minister visited Turkey and called the Turkish President, adding that the Foreign Minister also met his counterpart. Turkish.
President Erdoan appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and unwavering support for the Palestinian people, he added.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned Pakistan for the despicable act of demolishing 100-year-old Ghareeb Nawaz Masjid in Uttar Pradesh, India, with the complicity of the local administration.
This wrongdoing consisted of abolishing the centuries-old Babri Masjid in Ayodhyain in 1992 at the hands of a radical Hindu mob, he said, and added: Pakistan reiterates its call on the Indian government to ensure the safety, security and protection of minorities, especially Muslims and their places of worship.
The spokesperson argued that India must fulfill its responsibilities under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international instruments, including the recommendations of the OIC.
We also call on the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organizations to play their role in preserving Islamic heritage sites and ensuring the protection of minorities in India, he added.
Regarding the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said they were deeply saddened by the disappearance of Ashraf Sehrai, who died in Indian custody.
Ashraf Sehrai, a top leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested last year on trumped-up charges under the draconian public safety law of the IIOJK, he added.
Mr Sehrai remained in an Indian prison in squalid conditions despite severe deterioration in his health and the current COVID-19 crisis, he said.
Like him, a number of Kashmiri leaders continue to languish in Indian prisons, many of which are in unknown locations, he said and added that as the COVID-19 situation in India deteriorated, they also remained deeply concerned for the health and safety of these Kashmiri rulers. .
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned 21st Mai, which marks the anniversaries of the martyrdom of prominent Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the Martyrs of Hawal and declared that these heinous crimes and the extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in bogus encounters and alleged operations Closures and searches continue unabated to this day.
More recently, the Indian occupation forces extrajudicially killed two other innocent Kashmiris in the Khanmoh region on the outskirts of Srinagar, he added.
He said: The impunity accorded to the Indian occupation forces has resulted in the systematic targeting of young Kashmiris through extrajudicial killings, torture in detention, enforced disappearance and imprisonment.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Pakistan had consistently stressed that the gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warranted an investigation by a United Nations commission of inquiry, as recommended by OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) in its 2018 and 2019 reports.
Pakistan reiterates its call for an independent investigation under international control to: Investigate the continuing extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces; and bring to justice the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, he stressed.
