Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to provide free education to orphaned children during pandemic

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urging him to provide free education to orphaned children during the pandemic.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said children orphaned during the pandemic should receive free education. (Photo: file)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to orphaned children during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said the nation owes the children to give them hope and provide them with a strong future after their tragedy.
NAVODAYA VIDYALAYAS
“I am writing to ask you to consider providing free education at Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost both parents or a working parent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think that as a nation, we owe them to give them hope for a solid future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them,” Gandhi told the prime minister.
READ ALSO: PM missing with vaccines, oxygen, drugs: Rahul Gandhi
She noted that there had been news of young children losing one or both parents to Covid-19.
“These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support for an education or a stable future,” she said.
THE LEGACY OF RAJIV GANDHI
The Congress leader also recalled that the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country was the most important legacy of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
It was her dream to make high quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented young people, mainly from rural areas, she said.
READ ALSO: Congress accuses BJP of raising ‘toolbox forgery’ to distract from Covid failures’
Gandhi said there are currently around 661 such schools across the country.
There have been reports of children losing either a salaried parent or both parents during the pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2 lakh lives in the country..
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit