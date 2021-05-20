Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to provide free education to orphaned children during pandemic

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said children orphaned during the pandemic should receive free education. (Photo: file)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to orphaned children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said the nation owes the children to give them hope and provide them with a strong future after their tragedy.

NAVODAYA ​​VIDYALAYAS

“I am writing to ask you to consider providing free education at Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost both parents or a working parent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think that as a nation, we owe them to give them hope for a solid future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them,” Gandhi told the prime minister.

She noted that there had been news of young children losing one or both parents to Covid-19.

“These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support for an education or a stable future,” she said.

THE LEGACY OF RAJIV GANDHI

The Congress leader also recalled that the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country was the most important legacy of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

It was her dream to make high quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented young people, mainly from rural areas, she said.

Gandhi said there are currently around 661 such schools across the country.

There have been reports of children losing either a salaried parent or both parents during the pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2 lakh lives in the country..