



Zhang Yiming, Founder and Global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, USA on March 4, 2020. Photo taken on March 4, 2020. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton – RC2XIF9VCYD0

Being an internet sensation in China these days is hardly desirable. This likely explains why Zhang Yiming said on Thursday that he would resign as chief executive of ByteDances, becoming the latest high-profile boss to do so amid a crackdown in Beijing. It’s a prudent move to ensure a smoother market debut for the owner of TikTok. A broader management reshuffle also means that it would be smarter for the company to take its time. A founder handing over the reins to a more professional manager is often a sign of maturity for startups. These are abnormal times, however, and ByteDance is not your typical business. Zhang’s move comes just two months after Colin Huang announced a similar move at his $ 160 billion e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD.O). It also coincides with struggling Ant exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to quit the fintech company, according to Reuters. Charismatic business leaders have become high political targets in President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on the tech titans. The interruption of ByteDance must be manageable. Zhang will “work side by side” with his successor, co-founder and company veteran, to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, ByteDance’s local operation, which hosts the lucrative Douyin video app, already has a roster of capable managers, including its recently appointed Chinese CEO and President. In addition, Zhang will stay to focus on long-term projects, among other initiatives. However, with Zhang out of the limelight, the company’s long-awaited initial public offering should have a clearer path. ByteDance, which last raised funds in 2020 with a valuation of $ 180 billion, could be worth as much as $ 300 billion, based on stock options granted to employees, Reuters reported in March. There are good reasons for new boss Liang Rubo to wait longer. ByteDances’ US business has been marred by geopolitical hurdles, former Walt Disney (DIS.N) executive Kevin Mayer, who resigned amid Washington’s chaotic campaign to force the sale of TikTok last year . Further leadership changes at home and abroad should make the difference. For example, the company hired the same CFO who helped go public with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) in 2018. An IPO can wait until next year, however: Liang has yet to need to reach fame. To pursue @mak_robyn on Twitter NEWS FROM THE CONTEXT – Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance in China, told employees in an internal memo released on May 19 that he would step down as chief executive. Co-founder Rubo Liang, currently responsible for human resources, will succeed him. – Zhang added that he will move to a still-to-be-defined position in the company at the end of 2021, focusing on long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility. – ByteDance, which operates video streaming apps TikTok and Douyin, is exploring possibilities of listing some of its businesses in New York or Hong Kong, Reuters reported in March, citing anonymous sources. The company said it has no imminent plans for an initial public offering. Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial agenda-setting information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they spread around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







