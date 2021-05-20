Europe attacks Pakistani blasphemy laws





Pakistan is under immense pressure after the latest harsh international condemnation for its appalling human rights record, rising religious intolerance and utter disregard for free speech and media.

The European Parliament, a powerful body of lawmakers in Europe, has been added to the long list of countries and international bodies that have launched a vicious campaign of religious hatred and suppression of Pakistan’s freedom of expression and thought. .

While this has always existed in Pakistan, it has accelerated since Imran Khan became Prime Minister.

In an unprecedented move in April, the European Parliament called for an end to trade concessions granted to Pakistan by European countries for its colossal inability to heed previous warnings about blasphemy laws and the systematic and brutal suppression of minorities, media and staff.

No less than 681 Members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the motion, only three opposing it.

European Parliament resolution follows Imran Khan’s surrender to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a far-right political party sponsored by the Pakistani military, which sparked violence and arson across the country demanding the immediate expulsion of the French ambassador for the cartoons of Muhammad, the founder of Islam, published in a French satirical newspaper.

The resolution pointed out that the TLP erected significant barriers to human rights by persecuting politically and religiously dissenting voices and accusing them of blasphemy.

The resolution, unsurprisingly, focuses on the blasphemy law that has held millions of minorities in Pakistan hostage to the militant mullahs and their cronies.

The law has been exploited by everyone, not without the direct and implicit support of the state, as a personal and community vendetta against minorities and anyone who has spoken out against the law.

The resolution pointed out that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are notoriously broad, vague and coercive, and establish the automatic and mandatory imposition of the death penalty.

Such legislation, the parliament said, violated states’ obligations to respect and fulfill the right to life, equality before the law, the prohibition of discrimination, freedom of opinion and expression and freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief.

The resolution highlighted the lack of a fair trial, making it nearly impossible for those wrongly accused to expect a legal remedy.

The resolution said judges were pressured and intimidated to convict defendants, defense lawyers were killed in court and witnesses and families had to go into hiding out of fear.

Today, at least 17 people are waiting for a gallows for blasphemy, with new defendants constantly being added to the list.

The European Parliament said blasphemy laws created a climate of terror and coercion in Pakistan, targeting all religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, as well as Sufi, Ahmadis and Shia Muslims.

The result has been that religious minorities in Pakistan find it increasingly perilous to practice their religion and express their beliefs and opinions, fearing the worst from the majority community as well as the state.

The motion also highlighted how Pakistan has used the law to silence voices critical of the government, including journalists and artists.

The reaction of the Imran Khan government has been the traditional response of successive governments.

Pakistan has responded to international condemnation of its utter disregard for equality and justice for its minorities, including women, with constant denial.

But he can no longer get away with it and the European Union will probably make Pakistan understand its madness thanks to significant economic pressure.

