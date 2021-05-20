Ben Habib: In a new trough, Boris Johnson claims that the Act of Union no longer exists





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Ben Habib, left, last week ahead of the NI protocol court challenge with some of the case’s other backers Kate Hoey, Arlene Foster and Jim Allister QC In judicial review of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government argued that British citizens of Northern Ireland are not equal to citizens of Great Britain. Representing the government, Tony McGleenan QC affirmed that article 6 of the Act of Union 1800 no longer applies. He said the government had repealed it to allow for the establishment of the Northern Ireland Protocol and its new border with the Irish Sea. For those unfamiliar with Article 6, this is a crucial part of constitutional law. This goes to the heart of the creation of our country and demands that the citizens of the UK are all treated the same. Here it is for those who would like to read it: Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.7988%"/> Whatever the outcome of the judicial review, we now know that the UK government, led by Boris Johnson, despises the people of Northern Ireland and our Union, writes Ben Habib. Let this be the sixth article of union, that the subjects of His Majesty of Great Britain and Ireland will have, from January 1, one thousand eight hundred and one and after, the same privileges and will be on the same footing as to encouragement and bonuses on similar items, namely the growth, production or manufacture of either country respectively, and generally in relation to trade and navigation in all ports and places of the United Kingdom and of its outbuildings; and that in all treaties made by His Majesty, his heirs and successors, with any foreign power, the subjects of His Majesty of Ireland shall have the same privileges and shall be on the same footing as the subjects of His Majesty of Great Britain. Besides the people of Northern Ireland being second-class citizens, his claim would also mean that the Union of the United Kingdom, as it has existed for over 200 years, no longer exists. I expected the government to attempt some sort of constitutional alchemy, arguing that Article 6 and the Boriss border could somehow coexist simultaneously, even if the latter leads a trainer and horses through the former. But the chutzpah required just to reject Article 6 is something else. It shows a complete lack of respect for the people of Northern Ireland and our Union. Briefly taking advantage of scrapping the union and without a word to anyone. Whatever the outcome of the judicial review, we now know that the UK government, led by Boris Johnson, despises the people of Northern Ireland and our Union. Fortunately, the government is wrong about section 6. It has not been repealed. It is in full force. It is simply that the government acted illegally in implementing the Protocol. This is wrong on all levels. No sane person could seriously attempt to reconcile it with the fundamental rights and obligations that we all have in the Union. The Prime Minister and his government must stop turning the page. The damage already done is considerable. They must remember their obligations, reverse their position and abandon the Protocol. Mr. Habib, former MEP, is among those who raise the legal challenge A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this story on our website. As long as I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers and therefore the revenue we receive, we are more dependent than ever on purchasing a digital subscription. To subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best news and information from Northern Ireland and the UK online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to register. Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to support them. By supporting us we are able to help you provide reliable and verified content for this website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos